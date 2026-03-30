The Vail-Leavitt Music Hall has been sold to Stony Brook-based The Jazz Loft, completing a transaction that follows nearly a year of public debate over how the Town of Riverhead handled the approval process.

Town officials announced March 17 that the sale of the 144-year-old historic theater has closed, transferring ownership to the nonprofit arts organization. The deal finalizes an agreement approved by a 3-2 Town Board vote in 2025 and concludes a process that began in 2023.

Thomas Manuel, founder and president of The Jazz Loft, and members of the organization’s board were present to complete the transaction.

“It’s an honor for me to be in the position to see the conclusion of this deal, but today’s closing is the culmination of several years of dedication and hard work put in by the Town Board, previous Supervisors Tim Hubbard and Yvette Aguiar, and The Jazz Loft,” Riverhead Town Supervisor Jerry Halpin said. “I have no doubt Tom and his team will devote themselves to restoring this once lively facility to its former glory.”

The Jazz Loft previously proposed purchasing the building for $150,000 and investing an additional $250,000 in grant funding toward repairs and programming. The organization has said it plans to use the venue for live performances, jazz programming and educational initiatives, building on its existing operations in Stony Brook.

The sale had drawn criticism from some local officials and community members who called for a more formal and competitive selection process. In 2025, Councilman Ken Rothwell and others urged the town to issue a request for proposals before moving forward with the agreement.

An alternative proposal from a group led by local developer Mark Chroscielewski and business partner Thomas Glennon outlined a larger-scale restoration plan, estimated at approximately $4 million, and called for broader community use and expanded entertainment offerings. The group, operating as Save the Vail-Leavitt, also advocated for outside review of competing proposals.

Supporters of opening the process said a competitive approach would help ensure transparency and allow the town to evaluate multiple redevelopment options. Municipal attorney Paul Sabatino said at the time that while state law allows flexibility, municipalities are generally expected to pursue a competitive process when disposing of public property.

Town officials maintained that the agreement with The Jazz Loft aligned with broader downtown redevelopment goals and cited the organization’s experience operating a cultural venue. Former Supervisor Tim Hubbard said at the time that the board considered the condition of the building and the feasibility of the proposal in its decision not to issue a request for proposals.

The Vail-Leavitt Music Hall, a landmarked structure on Peconic Avenue, is located within Riverhead’s planned town square redevelopment area, which includes proposed cultural, retail and public space improvements.

“I am thrilled the Riverhead Town Board was able to bring The Jazz Loft to the Vail-Leavitt,” Councilwoman Denise Merrifield said. “The Jazz Loft is a renowned organization that’s dedicated to jazz education and preservation, while also attracting and showcasing performers playing various styles of music from big band, swing, jazz, Sinatra, and Rat-Pack era songs. I couldn’t be happier knowing our national historic 144-year-old music hall will be placed in the care of Tom Manuel. He will restore and preserve this venue and help drive economic prosperity to our downtown restaurants and shops. The Jazz Loft will culturally enrich our town for many years to come.”