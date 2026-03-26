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White Room Hosts 'Wild Things' Opening

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1 minute 03/26/2026
(L-R) Giraffes Dawn, Cyprus Grove, Glacier Lagoon, Flight Path by Mital Patel

(L-R) Giraffes Dawn, Cyprus Grove, Glacier Lagoon, Flight Path by Mital Patel

Rick Seigleman
Bengt Hokanson, Irena Grant

Bengt Hokanson, Irena Grant

Rick Seigleman
Co-Owners of The White Room, Kat O’Neill & Andrea McCafferty

Co-Owners of The White Room, Kat O’Neill & Andrea McCafferty

Rick Seigleman
Marc Heskell, Artist Steve Joester

Marc Heskell, Artist Steve Joester

Rick Seigleman
Samantha and Stephen Hall

Samantha and Stephen Hall

Rick Seigleman
Samantha Hall, Amanda Krahe, Tammy Krarhe, Mia and Karen Pardini

Samantha Hall, Amanda Krahe, Tammy Krarhe, Mia and Karen Pardini

Rick Seigleman
So Evolution, How's That Going For You by Stephen Hall

So Evolution, How's That Going For You by Stephen Hall

Rick Seigleman

Rick Seigleman

The White Room Gallery presented its exhibition Wild Things in East Hampton. The show featured photography and paintings exploring themes of nature, identity, and environmental awareness. Curated by Andrea McCafferty and Kat O’Neill, the exhibit brought together a range of artists examining the evolving meaning of “wild.” The exhibition remains on view through April 12th.

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