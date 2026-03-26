White Room Hosts 'Wild Things' Opening

(L-R) Giraffes Dawn, Cyprus Grove, Glacier Lagoon, Flight Path by Mital Patel Rick Seigleman Bengt Hokanson, Irena Grant Rick Seigleman Co-Owners of The White Room, Kat O’Neill & Andrea McCafferty Rick Seigleman Marc Heskell, Artist Steve Joester Rick Seigleman Samantha and Stephen Hall Rick Seigleman Samantha Hall, Amanda Krahe, Tammy Krarhe, Mia and Karen Pardini Rick Seigleman So Evolution, How's That Going For You by Stephen Hall Rick Seigleman Rick Seigleman

The White Room Gallery presented its exhibition Wild Things in East Hampton. The show featured photography and paintings exploring themes of nature, identity, and environmental awareness. Curated by Andrea McCafferty and Kat O’Neill, the exhibit brought together a range of artists examining the evolving meaning of “wild.” The exhibition remains on view through April 12th.