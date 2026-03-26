White Room Hosts 'Wild Things' Opening
1 minute 03/26/2026
(L-R) Giraffes Dawn, Cyprus Grove, Glacier Lagoon, Flight Path by Mital Patel
Bengt Hokanson, Irena Grant
Co-Owners of The White Room, Kat O’Neill & Andrea McCafferty
Marc Heskell, Artist Steve Joester
Samantha and Stephen Hall
Samantha Hall, Amanda Krahe, Tammy Krarhe, Mia and Karen Pardini
So Evolution, How's That Going For You by Stephen Hall
The White Room Gallery presented its exhibition Wild Things in East Hampton. The show featured photography and paintings exploring themes of nature, identity, and environmental awareness. Curated by Andrea McCafferty and Kat O’Neill, the exhibit brought together a range of artists examining the evolving meaning of “wild.” The exhibition remains on view through April 12th.