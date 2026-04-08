Event & Party Photos

’APC’ Hosts 2026 Spring Forum in East Hampton

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1 minute 04/08/2026
Surfrider's Lead Master Gardener Chris Liem

Surfrider's Lead Master Gardener Chris Liem

Alicia Doherty
The East Hampton Head of Reference Services Library Steve Spataro

The East Hampton Head of Reference Services Library Steve Spataro

Alicia Doherty
Accabonac Protection Committee members Jody Sutter, Geoffrey Drummond, Evelyn O'Doherty, and Mark Obenhaus

Accabonac Protection Committee members Jody Sutter, Geoffrey Drummond, Evelyn O'Doherty, and Mark Obenhaus

Alicia Doherty
Carol Ash

Carol Ash

Alicia Doherty
Chapter Manager of The Eastern LI Surfrider's Foundation Brody Eggert

Chapter Manager of The Eastern LI Surfrider's Foundation Brody Eggert

Alicia Doherty
Joyce Tuttle President of LVIS

Joyce Tuttle President of LVIS

Alicia Doherty
Mark Obenhaus and Gay Cioffi

Mark Obenhaus and Gay Cioffi

Alicia Doherty
REWild Long Island South Fork Chapter Chris Liem, Laurie Petroske, Patty Collins, Nancy Erber, Len Green, Karen DeFronzo, Carol Snee

REWild Long Island South Fork Chapter Chris Liem, Laurie Petroske, Patty Collins, Nancy Erber, Len Green, Karen DeFronzo, Carol Snee

Alicia Doherty

The Accabonac Protection Committee hosted its 2026 Spring Forum at the East Hampton Library with Surfrider’s Lead Master Gardener Chris Liem. President Evelyn O’Doherty joined board members Jody Sutter, Geoffrey Drummond, and Mark Obenhaus to discuss the latest water quality data for the harbor. Experts shared updates on nitrogen remediation and the continued growth of local oyster reefs. 

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