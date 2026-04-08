’APC’ Hosts 2026 Spring Forum in East Hampton

Surfrider's Lead Master Gardener Chris Liem Alicia Doherty The East Hampton Head of Reference Services Library Steve Spataro Alicia Doherty Accabonac Protection Committee members Jody Sutter, Geoffrey Drummond, Evelyn O'Doherty, and Mark Obenhaus Alicia Doherty Carol Ash Alicia Doherty Chapter Manager of The Eastern LI Surfrider's Foundation Brody Eggert Alicia Doherty Joyce Tuttle President of LVIS Alicia Doherty Mark Obenhaus and Gay Cioffi Alicia Doherty REWild Long Island South Fork Chapter Chris Liem, Laurie Petroske, Patty Collins, Nancy Erber, Len Green, Karen DeFronzo, Carol Snee Alicia Doherty

The Accabonac Protection Committee hosted its 2026 Spring Forum at the East Hampton Library with Surfrider’s Lead Master Gardener Chris Liem. President Evelyn O’Doherty joined board members Jody Sutter, Geoffrey Drummond, and Mark Obenhaus to discuss the latest water quality data for the harbor. Experts shared updates on nitrogen remediation and the continued growth of local oyster reefs.