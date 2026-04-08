’APC’ Hosts 2026 Spring Forum in East Hampton
1 minute 04/08/2026
Surfrider's Lead Master Gardener Chris Liem
The East Hampton Head of Reference Services Library Steve Spataro
Accabonac Protection Committee members Jody Sutter, Geoffrey Drummond, Evelyn O'Doherty, and Mark Obenhaus
Carol Ash
Chapter Manager of The Eastern LI Surfrider's Foundation Brody Eggert
Joyce Tuttle President of LVIS
Mark Obenhaus and Gay Cioffi
REWild Long Island South Fork Chapter Chris Liem, Laurie Petroske, Patty Collins, Nancy Erber, Len Green, Karen DeFronzo, Carol Snee
The Accabonac Protection Committee hosted its 2026 Spring Forum at the East Hampton Library with Surfrider’s Lead Master Gardener Chris Liem. President Evelyn O’Doherty joined board members Jody Sutter, Geoffrey Drummond, and Mark Obenhaus to discuss the latest water quality data for the harbor. Experts shared updates on nitrogen remediation and the continued growth of local oyster reefs.