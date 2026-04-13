From one SiriusXM mainstay to another, Billy Joel is back in the spotlight — just not on stage.

The East Hampton resident may be taking a break from performing as he battles a neurological disorder, but he’s still reaching fans across the country. The Billy Joel Channel returned on April 7 and will stream through May 7 in celebration of the 50th anniversary of his classic album, Turnstiles, which was released May 19, 1976 and includes hit songs like “New York State of Mind” and “Say Goodbye to Hollywood,” among others..

Listeners can tune in on satellite Channel 105, where the channel will feature exclusive programming, including a track-by-track walkthrough by Joel himself and live concert recordings.

Joel is currently not performing as he manages his Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus (NPH), a treatable neurological condition involving an accumulation of cerebrospinal fluid in the brain’s ventricles, causing balance and cognitive and memory issues, which were affecting the Piano Man on stage, and in daily life. He had surgery to implant a shunt in his head last year, which is now draining the excess fluid and relieving pressure to his brain.