Bobby Flay has been openly smitten with girlfriend Brooke Williamson in recent months, but don’t expect a walk down the aisle. The celebrity chef made it clear that marriage isn’t in the cards for the couple, pointing less to their relationship and more to a shared “been there, done that” mindset.

“I don’t think getting married is what I need to do,” Flay, a resident of Amagansett, said during an appearance on Z100 radio’s Elvis Duran and the Morning Show.

Williamson echoed that sentiment, adding, “Some people get married ‘cause it seems like the natural next step. And I don’t think marriage equals happiness. And I don’t think that not being married doesn’t mean you can’t be the happiest you’ve ever been.”

Flay noted he had already come to terms with not marrying again, and recalled Williamson feeling the same way. “I’m totally fine with never getting married again,” she once told him.

The Beat Bobby Flay star certainly knows about marriage, as he’s already had three wives and three divorces, including chef Debra Ponzek from 1991-1993, TV host Kate Connelly from 1995-1998, and Law & Order: Special Victims Unit actress Stephanie March from 2005-2015.

A chef and restaurateur, Williamson was married to her partner Nick Roberts, but the couple separated in 2022 and finalized their divorce in 2024.

Flay reportedly gave Williamson a diamond ring to symbolize their union, though not in the traditional sense of an engagement or pending nuptials.