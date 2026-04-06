Dan Rattiner Talks with Rosemary Cline, Actress, Director & Audiobook Narrator
In each episode of the “Who’s Here in the Hamptons” podcast (aka Dan’s Talks), Dan’s Papers founder Dan Rattiner introduces you to a new guest, some well-known, others with interesting careers and stories, authors, musicians, restaurateurs, some characters and some behind-the-scenes people who live, work and play in the summer paradise of the rich and famous.
Meet Rosemary Cline
Episode 271: This week on the “Dan’s Talks” podcast, Dan speaks with Rosemary Cline, an actress, director, and audiobook narrator with a rich theater background. A founding member and board member of Hampton Theatre Company (HTC), she’s had leading roles in over 35 productions and spent 15 years performing in NYC theater, film, and TV, plus seven years in summer stock.