Dan’s Taste is introducing an exciting new event to its celebrated summer series, with Hampton Jitney joining as presenting sponsor. Dan’s Light Up the Night, presented by Hampton Jitney, a Bastille Day celebration will feature spectacular fireworks over Three Mile Harbor along with elevated cuisine, drinks, music and entertainment at Sí Sí Restaurant.

The event will take place at EHP Resort & Marina, which has successfully produced this celebration for the past five years. This year marks the first collaboration with Dan’s Taste, bringing expanded reach, enhanced programming, and a broader audience to an already established East End tradition.

“Hampton Jitney is looking forward to sponsoring Dan’s Light Up The Night at Si Si Restaurant in East Hampton on July 11,” Hampton Jitney President Geoff Lynch said. “We are again partnering with Schneps Media to help bring the fifth anniversary of this great event to an amazing venue. I’m excited to see the fireworks over Three Mile Harbor and happy to be involved with another Dan’s Event. It’s going to be a fantastic celebration of Bastille Day, Viva Le Jitney!”

Hampton Jitney — widely recognized as the premier travel experience to the Hamptons — has been a valued partner of Dan’s Taste for the past three years. Last year, they served as the VIP After Party sponsor of Red, White & Brews, a Fourth of July celebration, and the year prior, in celebration of their 30th anniversary, they were the presenting sponsor of Taste of Two Forks.

This year’s event further strengthens the collaboration between three iconic East End brands — Dan’s Papers, Dan’s Taste, and Hampton Jitney — each known for delivering premium experiences that define the Hamptons summer season.

“We’re thrilled to welcome Hampton Jitney as the presenting sponsor of the inaugural Light Up the Night collaboration,” said Elizabeth Schneps Aloni, SVP of Dan’s Taste. “The event celebrates the beauty and elegance of East Hampton, featuring exceptional cuisine, elevated cocktails, and unforgettable entertainment—a perfect blend of the very best the Hamptons has to offer.”

With its combination of waterfront setting, culinary excellence, and a grand fireworks display, Light Up the Night is poised to become a standout addition to the Dan’s Taste lineup and a highlight of the summer calendar.

“We’re proud to host Dan’s Light Up the Night presented by Hampton Jitney at EHP Resort & Marina for the fifth consecutive year in partnership with Dan’s Taste,” Dane Sayles of Sí Sí Restaurant said. “Sí Sí’s breathtaking waterfront setting provides the perfect backdrop for this extraordinary Bastille Day celebration. Each year, it continues to evolve into one of the Hamptons’ most anticipated summer traditions, bringing our community together for an unforgettable event. Our team is passionate about creating immersive, high-energy experiences, and this night embodies that spirit perfectly, with exceptional cuisine, a lively atmosphere, and a breathtaking fireworks display over Three Mile Harbor. It’s an honor to welcome guests back year after year for such a special occasion.”

For more information and tickets, visit DansTaste.com