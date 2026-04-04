It may not feel like it quite yet, but spring has sprung on the East End! Whether you’re planning a holiday gathering, looking to try something new, or simply soaking in the longer, slightly warmer days, these upcoming events and specials offer the perfect way to welcome the season. Cheers!

Bistro Ete will host Lunch on Easter Sunday with an a la carte menu on April 5. Reservations for the holiday are available from 11:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Additionally on Sunday, the restaurant offers their Caviar After Dark promotion where spring is in the air and caviar is flowing. Enjoy half priced caviar with your meal! Their Spring Prix Fixe menu is available on Sundays & Thursdays from 5 to 7 p.m. and includes three courses for $48. Head to their website for more information and to book your tables.

Celebrate spring with a sweet and sparkling pairing at Sparkling Pointe in Southold! They will be hosting a Springtime Sparkling Wine & Macron Pairing featuring a tasting flight of three wines alongside delicate French macrons by North Fork Baker. The macrons are expertly crafted with almond flour and airy meringue, where each elegant bite is thoughtfully matched to complement the wines. This special event will be taking place on Saturday, April 4 with a start time of 11 a.m. and when you arrive you will be welcomed with a toast. Tickets can be purchased by visiting their website.

Eleanor Whitmore Early Childhood Center has teamed up with The Clubhouse Hamptons for Disco Night on Saturday, April 18! Grab your dancing shoes & your favorite people and head to the Clubhouse to dance the night away for a good cause. Disco tunes will be spinning courtesy of DJ CK Beats, a cash bar will be open and a bar menu with bites will be served. 100% of the ticket sales for the evening will benefit the Center. The event is for anyone 21+ and doors open at 7:30 p.m. Get out there and boogie your heart out to support children and families in our community!

Chef Alex Bujoreanu of R.AIRE at The Hampton Maid will lead another hands-on cooking class on Sunday, April 12. During this lesson, you will learn how to make classic Spanish tapas and paella as you drink wine that is paired along the way. Learn, taste and then enjoy your creations in their dining room–glass in hand! This is perfect for couples, friends, or any solo food lovers interested in learning a new skill. Visit their website for more information and to book your spot in the class.

Did you know?

The Long Island Aquarium hosts Easter Brunch! On Sunday, April 5, they will host three seatings at 10 a.m., 12 p.m. and 2 p.m. in their Sea Star Ballroom that features traditional brunch fare, a craft station for the kids and a visit from the Easter Bunny. Admission to the Aquarium is included in your brunch fee and you can visit before and/or after your brunch session for a day full of fun for the whole family. The menu includes selections of assorted Danishes, bagels, muffins and crumb cakes, seasonal fruits and various salads. A carving station will have ham, and other hot breakfast dishes such as scrambled eggs, breakfast sausage, applewood smoked bacon, breakfast potatoes and French toast casserole with warm berry compote will be available. A variety of hot lunch dishes will also be offered such as New Orleans chicken, teriyaki glazed Faroe Islands salmon, penne ala vodka and macaroni & cheese. A made to order omelet station, a build your own yogurt parfait station and a dessert station are also offered. A Penguin Scavenger “Egg Hunt!” will also be taking place that day. For more information and to secure your reservations, visit their website’s events tab.

Bits & Bites

Frankie’s Fabulous Italiano in East Hampton offers ½ price pasta on Wednesdays! All pasta dishes are half off from 5 to 9 p.m., so go hungry to enjoy a delicious meal without breaking the bank!

Less than a month until Spring Long Island Restaurant Week! Dine at some of your favorite participating restaurants for reasonable prices from April 26 to May 3. Head to their website to see the list of restaurants that have signed up, with new additions being added daily.

LUNCH Lobster Roll Classic Lobster Roll Kits are available on Gold Belly! The kit includes everything you need to recreate LUNCH’s iconic lobster rolls, right in the comfort of your own home. For more information, head to the Gold Belly website and search for LUNCH Lobster Roll.

Captain Jack’s Happy Hour takes place from Wednesday through Saturday from 5 to 7 p.m.! They also offer a burger & beer special all day, every day at the bar only for $15. For menus, reservations and more information, visit their website!

Food Quote: “To plant a garden is to believe in tomorrow.” – Audrey Hepburn