Spring is serving up plenty to savor across the East End, from anniversary dinners and trivia nights to vineyard tastings and brunches. Whether you’re in the mood for a nostalgic meal at Almond, a creative afternoon at Pindar, or fresh seasonal sips and bites from local favorites, there’s no shortage of delicious ways to celebrate the arrival of spring.

Almond Restaurant is celebrating their 25th birthday this year! The Bridgehampton favorite will host a throwback feast with their original 2001 menu at original 2001 prices. Classic day one dishes will be highlighted on the menu including escargot, mussels, roast chicken and a burger ‘deluxe,’ as well as dishes that showcase their French roots with choices of Blanquette de Veau, steak frites bordelaise, foie gras mousse and creme brulee. The night down memory lane will be taking place on April 15 and reservations can be booked on their website!

Pindar Vineyard is hosting a Glass Painting Class on April 12 from 1 to 3 p.m.! Join them for an afternoon of fun where you can paint two glasses in a colorful spring garden theme. Maggie with Wine of a Kind will host the workshop session and all materials are provided. Wine will be available for purchase by the glass or bottle to enjoy while you paint. Head to their website to make your reservations, as space is limited.

Trivia Night is back at Captain Jack’s! Think Inc Trivia will be asking all of the tough questions on Tuesdays starting April 14 at 7 p.m. The friendly competition features six rounds of questions designed to keep you on your toes, and it’s free to play with the purchase of food and drinks! Gather your smartest friends (up to 6 per team) and bring your thinking caps to test your knowledge and potentially win prizes! If you need some liquid courage, the restaurant offers specialty cocktails, libations for sober sailors available as well, plus plenty of delicious cuisine to snack on while you play. Head to their website for menus and to book your reservations!

Get out and enjoy the fresh air during a vineyard walk, tour and tasting at Sparkling Pointe Vineyard! On Saturday, April 25 beginning at 3 p.m., you will walk the vineyard while tasting three classic Champagne grape varieties in both still and sparkling form. This afternoon is a part of their Sparkling Wine Master Class Series, which is perfect for those interested in learning more about the world of sparkling wines. For more information and to book your spot on the tour, visit their website!

Did you know?

Hampton Coffee Company is ringing in spring with a special new Spring Menu! Blueberries and lavender take center stage where their beloved Lavender Vanilla Latte makes a return, available hot or iced, as well as a sweet note of a Blueberry Cream Pie-flavored Shaken Cold Brew, Cold Foam, Drip Coffee and beans to bring home. If you’re not a coffee drinker but love a fun drink, April’s special is a Springberry Refresher which is topped with real blueberries. Sweet treats include lemon scones, strawberry cake pops and spring cookies which are homemade by South Fork Bakery, a local bakery that employs special needs adults. Head to their website for locations, menus and more information!

Bits & Bites:

Bostwick’s on the Harbor will reopen on Thursday, April 30th! Happy hour will start right away with $6 draft beers, $12 select house wines and $14 specialty cocktails like the Bostwick’s Breeze, Lily Pond Lemonade, Grapefruit Nirvana, Maidstone Mule, Margarita and Blood Orange Margarita. The restaurant will be open Thursday through Sunday.

Maison Close will be opening a Southampton location on June 11! The French restaurant will be located inside Capri Hotel and will extend out to its pool and outdoor spaces to create a full day-to-night scene. Keep an eye on their social media for more information.

The Hampton Maid is offering a BOGO Thursday-Sunday special where if you book one night, you can get the second night 50% off now through May 21st! The hotel also offers breakfast and R.AIRE, the restaurant within the hotel, serves dinner. Head to their website for more information and to book your stay!

Wolffer Estate is offering Sunday Brunch! The thoughtfully curated multi-course food and wine pairing features a fresh brunch approach that amplifies their award winning wines. Join them on April 12 with the menus being served from 11 a.m. to 3:15 p.m. Party sizes are 2 to 8 guests only and all guests must be 12 and over. Head to their website to reserve your spot!

Bistro Ete offers Foie Gras Friday! Enjoy a complimentary wine pairing with each order of foie gras.

Food Quote: “The well of nature is full today. Time to go outside and take a drink.” – Diane Ackerman