Two Town of East Hampton Building Department workers have been charged with allegedly taking bribes from local home improvement contractors in exchange for expediting permits and other paperwork, Suffolk County prosecutors said.

A Suffolk County grand jury indicted Evelyn Calderon, who worked as a senior office assistant in the department, and Ryan Benitez, who was a town building inspector, on five counts each of bribe receiving and official misconduct. They pleaded not guilty on April 2 at Suffolk County court.

“The law is meant to be administered equitably for everyone, not manipulated by the corrupt actions of those who are unjustly enriched by accepting cash bribes,” Suffolk County District Attorney Raymond Tierney said.

Prosecutors said that Calderon, 46, of Mastic, and 37-year-old Benitez of East Hampton prioritized cash bribe-paying contractors’ permit applications that are normally supposed to be processed in chronological order. Permits that normally take months to be issued were provided in days for those who bribed the duo in 2024, authorities said.

Judge Timothy Mazzei released both without bail. They are due back in court on May 21. They face up to seven years in prison, if convicted. Both of their attorneys declined to comment.

East Hampton Town Supervisor Kathee Burke-Gonzalez said she directed town officials to look into the matter and refer it to prosecutors when she first learned of the allegations.

“For the past 18 months, this investigation has weighed heavily on our Building Department staff and on those who rely on the department’s services,” Burke-Gonzalez said. “Through it all, our staff continued to serve the public professionally under very difficult circumstances, and I am grateful to them for that. Now that the District Attorney’s investigation has resulted in charges, we can more fully continue our work rebuilding the Department under the leadership of Principal Building Inspector Richard Normoyle.”