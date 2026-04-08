Easter Bunny Visits Southampton Inn
1 minute 04/08/2026
All lined up and ready to hunt!
Dede, John, Laura, Gotthelf and Audrey Wynne
Eddie Moan with Southampton Inn owner Dede Gotthelf
Geary, Caroline, Ryan, and Layla Gubbins
Grace with the Easter Bunny
Kids dash across the lawn to kick off the annual Easter egg hunt
Megan and Orlee Magrum with the Easter Bunny
Sandro, Sophie Veronica and Frank Cristando
Sofia Farez with the Easter Bunny
The Kennedy Family with the Easter Bunny
The Munoz Family with the Easter Bunny
The Southampton Inn hosted its annual Easter Egg Hunt. Families gathered as children searched the grounds for hidden treats. The Easter Bunny greeted guests and took photos. The event brought the community together for a fun holiday tradition.