Easter Bunny Visits Southampton Inn

All lined up and ready to hunt! Lisa Tamburini Dede, John, Laura, Gotthelf and Audrey Wynne Lisa Tamburini Eddie Moan with Southampton Inn owner Dede Gotthelf Lisa Tamburini Geary, Caroline, Ryan, and Layla Gubbins Lisa Tamburini Grace with the Easter Bunny Lisa Tamburini Kids dash across the lawn to kick off the annual Easter egg hunt Lisa Tamburini Megan and Orlee Magrum with the Easter Bunny Lisa Tamburini Sandro, Sophie Veronica and Frank Cristando Lisa Tamburini Sofia Farez with the Easter Bunny Lisa Tamburini The Kennedy Family with the Easter Bunny Lisa Tamburini The Munoz Family with the Easter Bunny Lisa Tamburini

The Southampton Inn hosted its annual Easter Egg Hunt. Families gathered as children searched the grounds for hidden treats. The Easter Bunny greeted guests and took photos. The event brought the community together for a fun holiday tradition.