Event & Party Photos

Easter Bunny Visits Southampton Inn

By
1 minute 04/08/2026
All lined up and ready to hunt!

All lined up and ready to hunt!

Lisa Tamburini
Dede, John, Laura, Gotthelf and Audrey Wynne

Dede, John, Laura, Gotthelf and Audrey Wynne

Lisa Tamburini
Eddie Moan with Southampton Inn owner Dede Gotthelf

Eddie Moan with Southampton Inn owner Dede Gotthelf

Lisa Tamburini
Geary, Caroline, Ryan, and Layla Gubbins

Geary, Caroline, Ryan, and Layla Gubbins

Lisa Tamburini
Grace with the Easter Bunny

Grace with the Easter Bunny

Lisa Tamburini
Kids dash across the lawn to kick off the annual Easter egg hunt

Kids dash across the lawn to kick off the annual Easter egg hunt

Lisa Tamburini
Megan and Orlee Magrum with the Easter Bunny

Megan and Orlee Magrum with the Easter Bunny

Lisa Tamburini
Sandro, Sophie Veronica and Frank Cristando

Sandro, Sophie Veronica and Frank Cristando

Lisa Tamburini
Sofia Farez with the Easter Bunny

Sofia Farez with the Easter Bunny

Lisa Tamburini
The Kennedy Family with the Easter Bunny

The Kennedy Family with the Easter Bunny

Lisa Tamburini
The Munoz Family with the Easter Bunny

The Munoz Family with the Easter Bunny

Lisa Tamburini

The Southampton Inn hosted its annual Easter Egg Hunt. Families gathered as children searched the grounds for hidden treats. The Easter Bunny greeted guests and took photos. The event brought the community together for a fun holiday tradition.

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