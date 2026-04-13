Plan Your Exciting Summer 2026 of Art & Events at Guild Hall

Take a look at what’s in store for summer 2026 at Guild Hall in East Hampton (158 Main Street), including live shows, stand-up comedy, art exhibitions, talks and so much more.

Guild Hall Summer 2026 Guide

Memorial Day Weekend Silent Disco Dance Party

Sunday, May 24

The Silent Disco Dance Party returns to the Furman Garden with everyone’s favorite DJs. Mister Lama will spin iconic disco and funk tunes, ZiggaSun will drop hip-hop and rap, beats, and Schvitz-a-Lot will blast the most danceable pop hits from the ’80s to today.

The Met: Live In HD—El Último Sueño De Frida Y Diego

Saturday, May 30

A live transmission of American composer Gabriela Lena Frank’s first opera, a magical-realist portrait of Mexico’s painterly power couple Frida Kahlo and Diego Rivera, with libretto by Pulitzer Prize–winning playwright Nilo Cruz.

Book Launch—Alice Baber: An Artist’s Triumph Over Tragedy

Sunday, May 31

Celebrate Alice Baber: An Artist’s Triumph Over Tragedy by art historian and artist biographer Gail Levin. This new biography revisits the life and work of Alice Baber, an abstract painter known for luminous fields of color that seem to float and shift with light.

National Theatre Live: Playboy of the Western World

Saturday, June 6

Nicola Coughlan (Bridgerton) joins Éanna Hardwicke (The Sixth Commandment) and Siobhán McSweeney (Derry Girls) in John Millington Synge’s riveting play of youth and self-discovery.

Cruce De Caminos / Crossroads: A Night of Short Plays

Friday and Saturday, June 12 and 13

Building on the spirit of Fuenteovejuna: East End, this performance program brings community voices to the stage through a series of original short works.

Lloyd Knight: The Drama

Saturday, June 20

This drama highlights the life of Martha Graham Dance Company Principal Dancer Lloyd Knight in an intimate and personal solo dance work.

Summerdocs: Co‑Presented by HamptonsFilm & Guild Hall

Saturday, June 27

Annual documentary screening series, curated with HamptonsFilm, featuring compelling films followed by conversations with filmmakers and special guests. Full schedule will be available in future story.

Third Thursdays – Whatever Lola Wants

Thursday, July 16

A vibrant summer evening series in the Minikes Garden with live music, extended gallery hours, refreshments, and summer exhibition vibes.

Marc Shaiman: Never Mind the Happy

Sunday, June 21

The Tony, Grammy and Emmy Award–winning composer and lyricist celebrates his New York Times best selling memoir, Never Mind the Happy: Showbiz Stories from a Sore Winner.

Stirring the Pot: Padma Lakshmi

Sunday, June 21

The popular series of live talks kicks off its 15th year with Padma Lakshmi, the Emmy-nominated producer, television creator/host of CBS’s America’s Culinary Cup, food expert, New York Times best-selling author.

GE Smith’s Portraits

Saturday, July 11

An unforgettable evening of music and storytelling featuring the legendary guitarist and bandleader with a special guest artist to be announced.

Musicians From the New York Philharmonic

Sunday, July 12

This special chamber music concert offers a rare opportunity to enjoy performances by some of the Philharmonic’s finest players.

In Conversation: Arcmanoro Niles And Eric Fischl

Thursday, July 16

Join artists Arcmanoro Niles and Eric Fischl for a moderated discussion with J. Cabelle Ahn, PhD.

Grey Gardens: Celebrating 20 Years

Sunday, July 19

A celebration of the 20th anniversary of the musical Grey Gardens featuring two-time Tony Award–winner Christine Ebersole and composer Scott Frankel, hosted by Emmy Award–winning journalist Frank DiLella.

New York City Ballet: On & Off Stage

Friday, July 24

Experience the artistry, athleticism, and behind-the-scenes magic of New York City Ballet.

2026 Clothesline Art Sale

Saturday, July 25

One of the Hamptons’ most venerated art traditions — an annual art sale featuring accessible works by local and regional artists with proceeds shared between artists and Guild Hall.

John Waters: Going to Extremes

Sunday, July 26

The beloved filmmaker is back with a new fast-moving crackpot comedy show.

Dance Theatre of Harlem

Friday, July 17

A celebrated contemporary ballet company returns for a special evening of signature works blending classical technique and bold contemporary choreography.

2026 Summer Gala

Friday, August 7

Guild Hall’s signature summer celebration — cocktails, dinner, dancing, and a festive exhibition preview in support of the season’s programming.

Ross Bleckner: Never the Less

August 9–October 25

Major summer exhibition of new and recent work by the acclaimed artist.

Eric Freeman: The Volume of Color

August 9–October 25

This exhibition marks the first major institutional solo presentation of Freeman’s work on the East End.

An Evening with Fran Lebowitz

Sunday, August 9

The author, satirist, and one of today’s most distinctive cultural voices—comes to Guild Hall for an evening of unfiltered conversation.

Itzhak Perlman & the Perlman Music Program: Summer Celebration Concert

Monday, August 10

Join the legendary violin virtuoso as he conducts the world’s most gifted young string players in a rare “off-campus” performance.

GE Smith’s Portraits with Patty Smyth & John McEnroe

Saturday, August 22

An unforgettable evening of music and storytelling featuring the legendary guitarist and bandleader with two legends.

Neil Degrasse Tyson: Startalk Live!

Sunday, August 23

Tyson and a panel of expert guests and comedians explore the mysteries of the universe.

Check guildhall.org for the complete list of all summer events, including recurring events, children and family activities and much more!