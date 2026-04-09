Joe Chierchio Discusses New Cover, Spring Plans & More

This week, Water Mill artist Joe Chierchio, creator of possibly the most Dan’s Papers covers in history, discusses “Rough Seas,” his tribute the those who work the water and brave the ocean’s waves to do their jobs. This is Chierchio’s 38th Dan’s cover as he continues to explore new subjects and create more exciting compositions to thrill us all.

A Conversation with Joe Chierchio

Can you tell me about this piece, “Rough Seas?” What is happening and what inspired the image?

I have always been in awe of the majesty of the sea. Its power and beauty. In the drawing I want to show the struggle some people have dealing with the sea. Whether it’s fishermen, the Navy, Coast Guard or swimmers, they all confront the mighty sea. The sea is relentless and we must deal with it.

Do you paint from your head or use references? What is your process from idea to execution?

I come up with the concept first, new and fresh. Then I design the drawing, if the design is bad, the drawing is bad. Then I use references to make the drawing real. I make sure every part of the drawing is believable and correct. All the research in the final drawing pays off.

Is there anything artistically that you haven’t done, that you’d like to try?

I would like to create more sculptures in bronze and stone. I did many sculptures on Carrara marble. I am not interested in realism. More like my favorite Henry Moore. Just pure form.

Which artists have influenced you most and why?

I love Norman Rockwell I think he is the best storyteller. I also love Andrew Wyeth. I created a cover for Dan’s Papers with an homage to him from his wonderful painting “Christina’s World.” I showed a woman going toward the Parrish Art Museum. I think it had a lot of emotion.

What do you like most about making art in the Hamptons? Do you enjoy the art scene here?

The unbelievable mansions, and classic cars, gardens and terrific artists. I push myself to create a new fresh cover for Dan’s Papers every time. Coming up with new ideas comes from my advertising background. If doesn’t have a selling idea, it won’t sell.

Any new shows or projects in the works or happening now?

l am having a solo art show to raise funds for Luv Michael and the Geek Orthodox Church in Southampton on June 4 and 5.

What do you have planned for the spring season, in life, not just art?

l want to work on my back yard in Water Mill and take care of my screech owl. I put up a new owl and they love it. My owls have been coming back for over 20 years. I also give my corral to Amaryllis Farm Equine Rescue for two beautiful horses.

Where can people see your art in person or online?

Visit my website joechierchioart.com. You can also see some of my work in-person at Hampton Photo Arts in Southampton.

Do you have anything to add?

Just do good work and be kind to people in this troubled world we live in.