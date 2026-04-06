Recipes

Recipe: Make Bistro Ete Spring Pea & Lettuce

By
2 minute 04/06/2026
Spring Pea and Lettuce.
Spring Pea and Lettuce.

Bistro Ete is ringing in the season with their Spring Pea, Mint & Lettuce Soup! This fresh, seasonal dish is typically served warm, but is also delicious chilled — so you can let the weather decide how to enjoy it. Here’s how to recreate this springtime favorite at home.

Bistro Ete Spring Pea & Lettuce

INGREDIENTS

1 large onion, diced
3 heads of chopped romaine lettuce
2 lbs fresh shelled spring peas
4 oz garlic confit (garlic cooked in olive oil)
1.5 ounces chopped fresh mint leaves
4 quarts water
Salt & pepper (to taste)
2–4 tablespoons olive oil

METHOD

Heat a pan and brown onions in olive oil.

When golden, add lettuce and stir with a wooden spoon until wilted.

Add peas, a couple dashes of salt and pepper, and water. Add garlic last.

Bring to a boil, then simmer for 20 minutes.

Add fresh mint leaves.

Purée in a Vita-Mix.

Enjoy with a glass of French rosé!

Chef’s Tip: Wait until the last minute to chop the mint.

  • Vetted Hamptons Resources

    Hamptons Classified 

    Access our trusted network of local professionals and browse employment opportunities in the Hamptons.
    Find a Home Pro Search Jobs

  • Most Recent Articles

    • Things to do on the East End

    More local events