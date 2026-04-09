Suffolk Farms Receive State Funds to Fight Climate Change

Gov. Kathy Hochul announced $25 million for New York farmers April 1, nearly $179,000 of it for Suffolk County farms, as part of a state effort to support farmers fighting causes and effects of climate change.

The money will be used by eight Long Island farms to cover the cost of shared large equipment that spreads nutrients more efficiently, improving soil health and reducing greenhouse gas emissions.

“Ensuring New York’s agricultural industry has resources to mitigate the effects of climate change is critical to not only protecting our environment but also maintaining the economic viability of the state’s agricultural industry for generations to come,” said Hochul in a statement.

Suffolk represents 5% of the state’s agricultural sales, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, and is home to 578 farms at last count in 2022. The county’s agricultural output far outruns its share of this year’s Climate Resilient Farming (CRF) program grant, which represents less than 1%. Nationally, farmers are an ageing group, but Suffolk has seen a notable uptick in new farmers: The number of new and beginner farmers in the county rose by 80 between 2017 and 2022.

Administered through the state’s Soil and Water Conservation Districts, 133 farms across the state will benefit from the funds, now in its ninth round of grantmaking. The CRF program has provided $94 million to date, and achieved emissions reductions equivalent to taking nearly 150,000 gas-powered cars off the road for a year.

“Once again, the agricultural producers across the state are showing that, when the resources are available, they will do their part to address climate change and protect our soil and water,” added Matthew Brower, who chairs the New York State Soil and Water Conservation committee.