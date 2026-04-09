Supporters celebrate art and nature in West Palm Beach
1 minute 04/09/2026
Greg and Francine Purcell
Mary Lago and Darian Ablon
Samantha Carol, Loren Klein, and Kate Lubin
Cindy Sulzberger and Anita Rival
Danielle Rollins, Katherine Wood, and Suzanne Mott Dansby
Chris and Margie Betten
Schuyler Morris and Kate Kenny
Frances Fisher, Jane Winchester Paradis, and Caroline Rafferty
Ann Norton Sculpture Gardens in West Palm Beach hosted a spring reception on March 31 to celebrate a new jewelry collaboration with Jane Win. Guests gathered in the Orchid House and Plaza for a preview of the collection and a talk with designer Jane Winchester Paradis. The designs were inspired by the gardens’ natural beauty, including palm trees and tropical plants. The event also supported the gardens, with proceeds from sales helping maintain the historic site.