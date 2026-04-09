Supporters celebrate art and nature in West Palm Beach

Greg and Francine Purcell Capehart Mary Lago and Darian Ablon Capehart Samantha Carol, Loren Klein, and Kate Lubin Capehart Cindy Sulzberger and Anita Rival Capehart Danielle Rollins, Katherine Wood, and Suzanne Mott Dansby Capehart Chris and Margie Betten Capehart Schuyler Morris and Kate Kenny Capehart Frances Fisher, Jane Winchester Paradis, and Caroline Rafferty Capehart

Ann Norton Sculpture Gardens in West Palm Beach hosted a spring reception on March 31 to celebrate a new jewelry collaboration with Jane Win. Guests gathered in the Orchid House and Plaza for a preview of the collection and a talk with designer Jane Winchester Paradis. The designs were inspired by the gardens’ natural beauty, including palm trees and tropical plants. The event also supported the gardens, with proceeds from sales helping maintain the historic site.