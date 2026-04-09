Dan’s Papers Palm Beach

Supporters celebrate art and nature in West Palm Beach

By
1 minute 04/09/2026
Greg and Francine Purcell

Greg and Francine Purcell

Capehart
Mary Lago and Darian Ablon

Mary Lago and Darian Ablon

Capehart
Samantha Carol, Loren Klein, and Kate Lubin

Samantha Carol, Loren Klein, and Kate Lubin

Capehart
Cindy Sulzberger and Anita Rival

Cindy Sulzberger and Anita Rival

Capehart
Danielle Rollins, Katherine Wood, and Suzanne Mott Dansby

Danielle Rollins, Katherine Wood, and Suzanne Mott Dansby

Capehart
Chris and Margie Betten

Chris and Margie Betten

Capehart
Schuyler Morris and Kate Kenny

Schuyler Morris and Kate Kenny

Capehart
Frances Fisher, Jane Winchester Paradis, and Caroline Rafferty

Frances Fisher, Jane Winchester Paradis, and Caroline Rafferty

Capehart

Ann Norton Sculpture Gardens in West Palm Beach hosted a spring reception on March 31 to celebrate a new jewelry collaboration with Jane Win. Guests gathered in the Orchid House and Plaza for a preview of the collection and a talk with designer Jane Winchester Paradis. The designs were inspired by the gardens’ natural beauty, including palm trees and tropical plants. The event also supported the gardens, with proceeds from sales helping maintain the historic site.

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