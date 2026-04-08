The Church Debuts Photo Exhibit

Annie Block and James Pearl, Susan Israelson Lisa Tamburini Barnadette Piccolomeni, Angela LaGreca, and Sue Solomon Lisa Tamburini Deborah French, Molly Channing Lisa Tamburini Gabrielle Lansner and Dean Taucher Lisa Tamburini Gerry Starr and Joanlee Montefusco Lisa Tamburini Joy Behar Lisa Tamburini Lisa Arnold and Susi Wunsch Lisa Tamburini Philippe Cheng and Jochen Hellbeck Lisa Tamburini Photographer Martin Schoelle Lisa Tamburini Robert Adams, David Berridge, Judith Henriques-Adams Lisa Tamburini The Church Executive Director Sheri Pasquarella, Steven Miller, curator Elisabeth Biondi, and co-founder April Gornik Lisa Tamburini Walter Bernard and Ken Dorph Lisa Tamburini Wendy Keys and Lana Jokel Lisa Tamburini

The Church in Sag Harbor recently debuted “A Thousand Words,” an exhibition celebrating the legendary photographers of The New Yorker. Curated by Elisabeth Biondi, the show features iconic works by the late Richard Avedon and the staff photographers who defined the magazine’s visual identity. These images capture pivotal moments in history and culture. The collection offers a rare, intimate look at the publication’s storied evolution.