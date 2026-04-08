The Church Debuts Photo Exhibit
1 minute 04/08/2026
Annie Block and James Pearl, Susan Israelson
Barnadette Piccolomeni, Angela LaGreca, and Sue Solomon
Deborah French, Molly Channing
Gabrielle Lansner and Dean Taucher
Gerry Starr and Joanlee Montefusco
Joy Behar
Lisa Arnold and Susi Wunsch
Philippe Cheng and Jochen Hellbeck
Photographer Martin Schoelle
Robert Adams, David Berridge, Judith Henriques-Adams
The Church Executive Director Sheri Pasquarella, Steven Miller, curator Elisabeth Biondi, and co-founder April Gornik
Walter Bernard and Ken Dorph
Wendy Keys and Lana Jokel
The Church in Sag Harbor recently debuted “A Thousand Words,” an exhibition celebrating the legendary photographers of The New Yorker. Curated by Elisabeth Biondi, the show features iconic works by the late Richard Avedon and the staff photographers who defined the magazine’s visual identity. These images capture pivotal moments in history and culture. The collection offers a rare, intimate look at the publication’s storied evolution.