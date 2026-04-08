Sag Harbor

The Church Debuts Photo Exhibit

By
1 minute 04/08/2026
Annie Block and James Pearl, Susan Israelson

Annie Block and James Pearl, Susan Israelson

Lisa Tamburini
Barnadette Piccolomeni, Angela LaGreca, and Sue Solomon

Barnadette Piccolomeni, Angela LaGreca, and Sue Solomon

Lisa Tamburini
Deborah French, Molly Channing

Deborah French, Molly Channing

Lisa Tamburini
Gabrielle Lansner and Dean Taucher

Gabrielle Lansner and Dean Taucher

Lisa Tamburini
Gerry Starr and Joanlee Montefusco

Gerry Starr and Joanlee Montefusco

Lisa Tamburini
Joy Behar

Joy Behar

Lisa Tamburini
Lisa Arnold and Susi Wunsch

Lisa Arnold and Susi Wunsch

Lisa Tamburini
Philippe Cheng and Jochen Hellbeck

Philippe Cheng and Jochen Hellbeck

Lisa Tamburini
Photographer Martin Schoelle

Photographer Martin Schoelle

Lisa Tamburini
Robert Adams, David Berridge, Judith Henriques-Adams

Robert Adams, David Berridge, Judith Henriques-Adams

Lisa Tamburini
The Church Executive Director Sheri Pasquarella, Steven Miller, curator Elisabeth Biondi, and co-founder April Gornik

The Church Executive Director Sheri Pasquarella, Steven Miller, curator Elisabeth Biondi, and co-founder April Gornik

Lisa Tamburini
Walter Bernard and Ken Dorph

Walter Bernard and Ken Dorph

Lisa Tamburini
Wendy Keys and Lana Jokel

Wendy Keys and Lana Jokel

Lisa Tamburini

The Church in Sag Harbor recently debuted “A Thousand Words,” an exhibition celebrating the legendary photographers of The New Yorker. Curated by Elisabeth Biondi, the show features iconic works by the late Richard Avedon and the staff photographers who defined the magazine’s visual identity. These images capture pivotal moments in history and culture. The collection offers a rare, intimate look at the publication’s storied evolution.

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