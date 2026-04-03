Things to Do with Your Kids on the East End This Week, April 3-9, 2026
Get out and about with your kids for all kinds of fun and enriching events, activities, art and culture in the Hamptons and North Fork this week, April 3-9, 2026.
Top Kids & Family Events to Check Out This Week
Library Egg Hunt
Friday, April 3, 10:15 a.m.
Your kiddo, ages 2-12, can hunt for treat-filled eggs at the Westhampton Free Library! Registration is required.
7 Library Avenue, Westhampton Beach. 631-288-3335, westhamptonlibrary.net
Golden Egg Hunt
Saturday and Sunday, April 4 and 5, 9 a.m.
Head to Waterdrinker Manorville to hunt for a giant golden egg, enjoy photo ops with the Easter bunny, check out the Easter plant sale, hear music, discover Tulip Town, bounce on the Jumbo Jump Pads, play mini golf, meet the animals, and more!
663 Wading River Road, Manorville. 631-878-8653, water-drinker.com
Family Farm Feeding & Egg Hunt
Saturday, April 4, 10 a.m.
Feed the animals, ride the ponies, enjoy arts and crafts, check out the photo station, and more at The Green School! Tickets are $30 per car. Begin your own Easter basket.
387 Merchants Path, Sagaponack. 631-237-1148, the-green-school.org
East Egg Hunt with the Hampton Library
Saturday, April 4, 10 a.m.
Enjoy an egg hunt on the lawn at the Bridgehampton Museum and photos with the Easter Bunny! Reserve your spot in advance online.
2368 Montauk Highway, Bridgehampton. 631-537-1088, bridgehamptonmuseum.org
Egg Hunt for Toddlers
Saturday, April 4, 10:30 a.m. or 11:45 a.m.
Meet ambassador animals, enjoy an egg hunt, and leave with a special gift at the Quogue Wildlife Refuge! Registration and a $15 fee are required. You’ll need to bring your own basket.
3 Old Country Road, Quogue. 631-653-4771, quoguewildliferefuge.org
Penguin Egg “Hunt”
Saturday and Sunday, April 4 and 5, 10 a.m.
Enjoy an exciting egg hunt that’s free for all children ages 12 and under with admission to the Long Island Aquarium! There is a limit of five eggs per child.
431 East Main Street, Riverhead. 631-209-9200, longislandaquarium.com
Greenport Egg Roll
Saturday, April 4, 10:30 a.m.
Enjoy egg hunts for kiddos ages 2-8, free carousel rides, a magic show, and more in Mitchell Park!
Mitchell Park, Greenport. greenportvillage.com/upcoming-events
Spring Break 2026
Monday-Friday, April 6-10, 8 a.m.
Enjoy spring break programs for kiddos in grades K-4 or 5-8 with Project Most! You’ll enjoy games, music, movement, creativity, and more. The program is free, but registration is required.
44 Meadow Way, East Hampton. 631-604-2777, projectmost.org
Spring Fun-Cation
Monday-Friday, April 6-10, 9 a.m.
If your kiddos are looking for something fun to do over spring break, sign them up for a week or a day of camp at the Long Island Aquarium, where they’ll enjoy a Sea Lion show, feeding the Sting Rays, an arcade, crafts, and more. These are full days for kiddos ages 5-12. Lunch will be available for purchase.
431 East Main Street, Riverhead. 631-209-9200, longislandaquarium.com
Parachute Palooza at St. Ann’s Episcopal Church
Monday, April 6, 10:30 a.m.
Enjoy parachute play, songs, books, and activities with the Bridgehampton Library at St. Ann’s Episcopal Church! Register in advance online.
2463 Main Street, Bridgeahampton. 631-537-0015, myhamptonlibrary.org
Spring Wildlife Camp
Tuesday-Friday, April 7-10, 9 a.m.
Your kiddo in grades K-4 can enjoy hiking, crafting, animal encounters, and more at this half-day camp at the Quogue Wildlife Refuge! Register for the week or per day.
3 Old Country Road, Quogue. 631-653-4771, quoguewildliferefuge.org
Kids: 3D Book Workshop with Karyn Mannix
Tuesday, April 7, 2 p.m.
Learn to make a multi-paneled layout from your artwork that can be transformed into a sculpture with the Southampton Arts Center! Children ages 12 and under must be accompanied by an adult.
25 Jobs Lane, Southampton. 631-283-0967, southamptonartscenter.org
Family Fun Activities
Amber Waves Farm
Check out the flower fields, feed the chickens, or enjoy a fresh meal at the market to welcome spring at Amber Waves Farm!
375 Main Street, Amagansett. 631-267-5664, amberwavesfarm.org
The Clubhouse
Bring your kiddos in for arcade games, bowling, live music, mini-golf, and more at this popular destination for adults and families in East Hampton.
174 Daniels Hole Road, East Hampton. 631-537-2695, clubhousehamptons.com
Crazy Beans
Bring your hungry kiddos to this family-friendly restaurant, which offers omelets, burgers, wraps, quesadillas, flavored iced teas, a kids’ menu, and so much more!
2 Front Street, Greenport. 631-333-2436, crazybeansrestaurant.com
GDC Skating Rink
Bring your little ones to the roller skating rink at the Greenport American Legion, where they can enjoy an all-ages skate every Sunday afternoon! Additional skate days for families are listed on the website. Skate rentals are available.
102 3rd Street, Greenport. 631-333-2644, greenportamericanlegion.org
Harbes Family Farm
Don’t miss out on all the spring fun at Harbes Family Farm! You’ll enjoy Jumbo Jumpers, an Obstacle Course, a Sportz Zone, friendly farm animals, fresh fruits and veggies, a Wine Barn, and so much more.
715 Sound Avenue, Mattituck. 631-482-7641, harbesfamilyfarm.com
Little Red Barn
Enjoy pony rides, bunnies, chicks, and chicks while viewing the original building that housed the Greenport Carousel at The Little Red Barn in Jamesport! Guests can bring their own food and drinks. Call in advance for reservations.
353 Manor Lane, Jamesport. 631-566-1690, littleredbarnny.com
Mashomack Preserve
Bring your little ones in to enjoy the tidal creeks, mature oak woodlands, fields, and freshwater marshes of Mashomack Preserve, which is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day. The Visitor’s Center with exhibits is open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. every Thursday through Saturday.
79 S. Ferry Road, Shelter Island. 631-749-1001, harbesfamilyfarm.com
Montauk Lighthouse
Don’t miss 360-degree views of Block Island Sound, the Atlantic Ocean, and points west at the Montauk Lighthouse! Current hours are daily from 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.
200 Montauk Highway, Montauk. 631-668-2544, montaukhistoricalsociety.org
Scott’s Pointe
On a chilly day, head to Scott’s Pointe to enjoy indoor fun that includes rock climbing, a ninja warrior course, VR, a Surf Wave, mini golf, an arcade, and so much more. Dining is available at the Lake View Grill.
5835 Middle Country Road, Calverton. 631-953-2133, scottspointe.com
South Fork Natural History Museum and Science Center
Bring your kiddo into SoFo for a marine touch tank, floor-to-ceiling murals, and regular programs at SoFo every day from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Members are admitted for free. For non-members, adults are $10, and kiddos are $7.
377 Bridgehampton/Sag Harbor Turnpike, Bridgehampton. 631-537-9375, sofo.org
Find more exciting Hamptons, North Fork and family events happening this weekend and beyond (or list your own event) at Events.DansPapers.com