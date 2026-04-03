Get out and about with your kids for all kinds of fun and enriching events, activities, art and culture in the Hamptons and North Fork this week, April 3-9, 2026.

Top Kids & Family Events to Check Out This Week

Library Egg Hunt

Friday, April 3, 10:15 a.m.

Your kiddo, ages 2-12, can hunt for treat-filled eggs at the Westhampton Free Library! Registration is required.

7 Library Avenue, Westhampton Beach. 631-288-3335, westhamptonlibrary.net

Golden Egg Hunt

Saturday and Sunday, April 4 and 5, 9 a.m.

Head to Waterdrinker Manorville to hunt for a giant golden egg, enjoy photo ops with the Easter bunny, check out the Easter plant sale, hear music, discover Tulip Town, bounce on the Jumbo Jump Pads, play mini golf, meet the animals, and more!

663 Wading River Road, Manorville. 631-878-8653, water-drinker.com

Family Farm Feeding & Egg Hunt

Saturday, April 4, 10 a.m.

Feed the animals, ride the ponies, enjoy arts and crafts, check out the photo station, and more at The Green School! Tickets are $30 per car. Begin your own Easter basket.

387 Merchants Path, Sagaponack. 631-237-1148, the-green-school.org

East Egg Hunt with the Hampton Library

Saturday, April 4, 10 a.m.

Enjoy an egg hunt on the lawn at the Bridgehampton Museum and photos with the Easter Bunny! Reserve your spot in advance online.

2368 Montauk Highway, Bridgehampton. 631-537-1088, bridgehamptonmuseum.org

Egg Hunt for Toddlers

Saturday, April 4, 10:30 a.m. or 11:45 a.m.

Meet ambassador animals, enjoy an egg hunt, and leave with a special gift at the Quogue Wildlife Refuge! Registration and a $15 fee are required. You’ll need to bring your own basket.

3 Old Country Road, Quogue. 631-653-4771, quoguewildliferefuge.org

Penguin Egg “Hunt”

Saturday and Sunday, April 4 and 5, 10 a.m.

Enjoy an exciting egg hunt that’s free for all children ages 12 and under with admission to the Long Island Aquarium! There is a limit of five eggs per child.

431 East Main Street, Riverhead. 631-209-9200, longislandaquarium.com

Greenport Egg Roll

Saturday, April 4, 10:30 a.m.

Enjoy egg hunts for kiddos ages 2-8, free carousel rides, a magic show, and more in Mitchell Park!

Mitchell Park, Greenport. greenportvillage.com/upcoming-events

Spring Break 2026

Monday-Friday, April 6-10, 8 a.m.

Enjoy spring break programs for kiddos in grades K-4 or 5-8 with Project Most! You’ll enjoy games, music, movement, creativity, and more. The program is free, but registration is required.

44 Meadow Way, East Hampton. 631-604-2777, projectmost.org

Spring Fun-Cation

Monday-Friday, April 6-10, 9 a.m.

If your kiddos are looking for something fun to do over spring break, sign them up for a week or a day of camp at the Long Island Aquarium, where they’ll enjoy a Sea Lion show, feeding the Sting Rays, an arcade, crafts, and more. These are full days for kiddos ages 5-12. Lunch will be available for purchase.

431 East Main Street, Riverhead. 631-209-9200, longislandaquarium.com

Parachute Palooza at St. Ann’s Episcopal Church

Monday, April 6, 10:30 a.m.

Enjoy parachute play, songs, books, and activities with the Bridgehampton Library at St. Ann’s Episcopal Church! Register in advance online.

2463 Main Street, Bridgeahampton. 631-537-0015, myhamptonlibrary.org

Spring Wildlife Camp

Tuesday-Friday, April 7-10, 9 a.m.

Your kiddo in grades K-4 can enjoy hiking, crafting, animal encounters, and more at this half-day camp at the Quogue Wildlife Refuge! Register for the week or per day.

3 Old Country Road, Quogue. 631-653-4771, quoguewildliferefuge.org

Kids: 3D Book Workshop with Karyn Mannix

Tuesday, April 7, 2 p.m.

Learn to make a multi-paneled layout from your artwork that can be transformed into a sculpture with the Southampton Arts Center! Children ages 12 and under must be accompanied by an adult.

25 Jobs Lane, Southampton. 631-283-0967, southamptonartscenter.org

Family Fun Activities

Amber Waves Farm

Check out the flower fields, feed the chickens, or enjoy a fresh meal at the market to welcome spring at Amber Waves Farm!

375 Main Street, Amagansett. 631-267-5664, amberwavesfarm.org

The Clubhouse

Bring your kiddos in for arcade games, bowling, live music, mini-golf, and more at this popular destination for adults and families in East Hampton.

174 Daniels Hole Road, East Hampton. 631-537-2695, clubhousehamptons.com

Crazy Beans

Bring your hungry kiddos to this family-friendly restaurant, which offers omelets, burgers, wraps, quesadillas, flavored iced teas, a kids’ menu, and so much more!

2 Front Street, Greenport. 631-333-2436, crazybeansrestaurant.com

GDC Skating Rink

Bring your little ones to the roller skating rink at the Greenport American Legion, where they can enjoy an all-ages skate every Sunday afternoon! Additional skate days for families are listed on the website. Skate rentals are available.

102 3rd Street, Greenport. 631-333-2644, greenportamericanlegion.org

Harbes Family Farm

Don’t miss out on all the spring fun at Harbes Family Farm! You’ll enjoy Jumbo Jumpers, an Obstacle Course, a Sportz Zone, friendly farm animals, fresh fruits and veggies, a Wine Barn, and so much more.

715 Sound Avenue, Mattituck. 631-482-7641, harbesfamilyfarm.com

Little Red Barn

Enjoy pony rides, bunnies, chicks, and chicks while viewing the original building that housed the Greenport Carousel at The Little Red Barn in Jamesport! Guests can bring their own food and drinks. Call in advance for reservations.

353 Manor Lane, Jamesport. 631-566-1690, littleredbarnny.com

Mashomack Preserve

Bring your little ones in to enjoy the tidal creeks, mature oak woodlands, fields, and freshwater marshes of Mashomack Preserve, which is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day. The Visitor’s Center with exhibits is open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. every Thursday through Saturday.

79 S. Ferry Road, Shelter Island. 631-749-1001, harbesfamilyfarm.com

Montauk Lighthouse

Don’t miss 360-degree views of Block Island Sound, the Atlantic Ocean, and points west at the Montauk Lighthouse! Current hours are daily from 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

200 Montauk Highway, Montauk. 631-668-2544, montaukhistoricalsociety.org

Scott’s Pointe

On a chilly day, head to Scott’s Pointe to enjoy indoor fun that includes rock climbing, a ninja warrior course, VR, a Surf Wave, mini golf, an arcade, and so much more. Dining is available at the Lake View Grill.

5835 Middle Country Road, Calverton. 631-953-2133, scottspointe.com

South Fork Natural History Museum and Science Center

Bring your kiddo into SoFo for a marine touch tank, floor-to-ceiling murals, and regular programs at SoFo every day from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Members are admitted for free. For non-members, adults are $10, and kiddos are $7.

377 Bridgehampton/Sag Harbor Turnpike, Bridgehampton. 631-537-9375, sofo.org

Find more exciting Hamptons, North Fork and family events happening this weekend and beyond (or list your own event) at Events.DansPapers.com