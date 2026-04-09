Things to Do in the Hamptons This Week, April 10-16, 2026
Get out in the Hamptons to enjoy exciting live shows, outdoor adventures, art exhibitions, workshops and more this week and beyond, April 10-16, 2026.
HAMPTONS LIVE SHOWS
Candlelight Fridays Live Music–Tom Wardle
Friday, April 10, 4 p.m.
Enjoy the sounds of Tom Wardle while checking out specialty cocktails, new wine and cider releases, and seasonal pairings in the cozy Tasting Room at Wolffer Estate! Reservations are highly recommended.
139 Sagg Road, Sagaponack. 631-537-5106, wolffer.com/pages
Fred Goldring & Friends
Friday, April 10, 7:30 p.m.
Don’t miss Fred Gold Ring, who played guitar and sang backup vocals with the New Radicals at the Biden Inauguration Performance in January 2021. The musician has played with the likes of Kenny Loggins, Herbie Hancock, and Nancy Wilson. Tickets are $20.
161 Main Street, East Hampton. 631-267-3117, stephentalkhouse.com
Jazz X Chorus
Saturday, April 11, 5:30 p.m.
Enjoy this concert celebrating 80 years of the Choral Society of the Hamptons and jazz music by the chorus at LTV Studios! Limited special private tables for two with glasses of wine are available.
75 Industrial Road, Wainscott. 631-537-2777, ltveh.org
Fast Five
Saturday, April 11, 10 p.m.
Enjoy Top 40, Party Rock, and Dance hits at the Stephen Talkhouse! Tickets are $15.
161 Main Street, East Hampton. 631-267-3117, stephentalkhouse.com
Coltrane & Davis Birthday Celebration
Sunday, April 12, 2 p.m.
Enjoy this “East Meets West Jazz Jam Session” and John Coltrane and Miles Davis birthday celebration at the Southampton Cultural Center! Admission is free, but an RSVP is requested. Musicians and singers can be a part of the jam if you email eastendazzny@gmail.com in advance.
25 Pond Lane, Southampton. 631-287-4377, scc-arts.org
Invitational Pro-Jam
Thursday, April 16, 8 p.m.
Rock out to new acts and enjoy an open mic segment every Thursday at the Union Burger Bar! Good vibes and great food are also part of the fun.
40 Bowden Square, Southampton. 631-377-3233, unionburgerbar.com
HAMPTONS OUTDOOR ACTIVITIES
CRESLI Seal Walk at Cupsoquge Beach
Saturday, April 11, 8 a.m.
View, photograph, and collect data on local seals at Cupsoque Beach! Be sure to register in advance and dress for the weather!
975 Dune Road, Westhampton Beach. 631-319-6003, cresli.org
Nature & Birdwatching Cruise with Naturalist Aidan Perkins
Saturday, April 11, 10 a.m.
Look for migrating birds and lingering seals onboard this cruise with SoFo! The fee is $30 for members and $45 for non-members. Non-members will also enjoy free admission to the museum on the day of their choice. Reservations are required.
377 Bridgehampton/Sag Harbor Turnpike, Bridgehampton. 631-537-9375, sofo.org
Sag Saturday: Keep It Local
Saturday, April 11, 10:30 a.m.
Support local businesses with specials like an all-day wine tasting, music and swag at Kidd Squidd Brewing, a creativity conference, and a free hot yoga class!
Downtown Sag Harbor. sagsaturdays.org
ENRICHING HAMPTONS PROGRAMS
Figure Drawing Workshop with Linda Capello
Friday, April 10, 1 p.m.
Learn about line, mass, gesture, and proportion while working from a live model at the Southampton Arts Center! You’ll need to bring a large sketching pad and dry mediums such as soft vine charcoal, conte, or graphite. Admission is $25.
25 Jobs Lane, Southampton. 631-283-0967, southamptonartscenter.org
The Fifth Annual Creativity Conference
Saturday, April 11, 9:30 a.m.
Don’t miss a Creativity Conference with authors, historians, professors, poets, and scientists as they explore the power of creativity at The Church! Your ticket includes a complimentary breakfast, talks, book signings, and a wine-and-cheese closing reception with the speakers.
48 Madison Street, Sag Harbor. 631-919-5342, thechurchsagharbor.org
Sunday Brunch–Tasting Experience
Sunday, April 12, 11 a.m.
Enjoy a multi-course food and wine pairing at Wolffer Estates! You’re welcome to bring your party of 2-8 people. Guests must be ages 21 and over.
139 Sagg Road, Sagaponack. 631-537-5106, wolffer.com/pages
Cooking Class with Chef Alex
Sunday, April 12, 3:30 p.m.
Learn how to make classic Spanish tapas and paella and enjoy a wine pairing at R.Aire at the Hampton Maid! Tickets are $150.
258 E. Montauk Highway, Hampton Bays. 631-728-4166, hamptonmaid.com/raire
Art Social: Therapy Sock Puppets
Monday, April 13, 6 p.m.
Learn to make a therapy sock puppet in a non-judgmental atmosphere at Guild Hall! You’ll need to bring your own large sock. All other materials will be included. Admission is $57, and it includes wine and light refreshments.
158 Main Street, East Hampton. 631-324-0806, guildhall.org
Spring Entertaining with Simply Creative Rob Scott
Monday, April 13, 6:30 p.m.
Learn how to make tasty Panko Parmesan Chicken Meatballs with Parmesan Herb Sauce and a Marbled Pound Cake with Marscapone, Apricot Preserves, and Toasted Almonds at the Hampton Bays Library! Registration and a $10 fee.
52 Ponquogue Avenue, Hampton Bays. 631-728-6241, hamptonbayslibrary.org
Cricut Candles
Tuesday, April 14, 12:30 p.m.
Learn how to use a Cricut machine to make a permanent vinyl on a candle jar at the Westhampton Free Library! Registration is required.
7 Library Avenue, Westhampton Beach. 631-288-3335, westhamptonlibrary.net
Almond Celebrates 25th Anniversary
Wednesday, April 15, 5 p.m.
Celebrate the 25th anniversary of Almont Restaurant with a throwback to their original 2001 menu featuring the original 2001 prices! Reserve your spot online.
1 Ocean Road, Bridgehampton. 631-537-5665, almondrestaurant.com/lens_galleries/bridgehampton
Wine Wednesday Workshops at Nick & Toni’s
Wednesday, April 15, 5:30 p.m.
Learn about Terroir & Tradition: Raventos I Blanc & Can Sumoi Vision with Pepe Raventos, owner and winemaker at Raventos I Blanc & Can Sumoi Wines, at Nick & Toni’s! Your $40 ticket includes crystal tasting stems, tasting sheets, and small bites. Reservations by phone are required due to limited space.
136 N. Main Street, East Hampton. 631-324-3550, nickandtonis.com
Lecture: Women Who Kept the Lights, 1776-2023
Thursday, April 16, 1 p.m.
Meet with Sally Snowman, the last official lighthouse keeper in the United States, and Jeremy D’Entremont, historian for the U.S. Lighthouse Society, as they discuss female lighthouse keepers throughout the northeast at the Southold Historical Museum. Registration is required.
55200 Main Road, Southold. 631-765-5500, southoldhistorical.org
In Conversation: James Bard Yarmosky & Ross Bleckner
Thursday, April 16, 7 p.m.
Discuss Yarmosky’s current Guild Hall exhibition, James Bard Yarmosky: Time Has Many Faces, and gain insight into his contemporary painting process with painter educator Ross Bleckner at Guild Hall! Purchase tickets in advance online.
158 Main Street, East Hampton. 631-324-0806, guildhall.org
HAMPTONS ART EXHIBITIONS
Wild Things
On view through April 12
Don’t miss animal portraits in photography and paintings alongside environmental commentaries and self-portraits at the White Room Gallery!
3 Railroad Avenue, East Hampton. 631-237-1481, thewhiteroom.gallery
Bruce Lieberman: Paintings
Through April 12
Don’t miss this exhibit celebrating color, form, light, and atmosphere at the Bridgehampton Museum! Enjoy a tour with the artist himself on Saturday, April 11, at 3 p.m.
2539 Montauk Highway, Bridgehampton. 631-539-1088, bridgehamptonmuseum.org
Ellsworth Kelly: Eight Decades
On view through June 14
Enjoy the paintings, plant drawings, photographs, and sculpture of American artist Ellsworth Kelly at the Parrish Art Museum!
279 Montauk Highway, Water Mill. 631-238-2118, parrishart.org/exhibitions
Find more exciting Hamptons, North Fork and family events happening this weekend and beyond (or list your own event) at Events.DansPapers.com.