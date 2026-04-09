Get out in the Hamptons to enjoy exciting live shows, outdoor adventures, art exhibitions, workshops and more this week and beyond, April 10-16, 2026.

HAMPTONS LIVE SHOWS

Candlelight Fridays Live Music–Tom Wardle

Friday, April 10, 4 p.m.

Enjoy the sounds of Tom Wardle while checking out specialty cocktails, new wine and cider releases, and seasonal pairings in the cozy Tasting Room at Wolffer Estate! Reservations are highly recommended.

139 Sagg Road, Sagaponack. 631-537-5106, wolffer.com/pages

Fred Goldring & Friends

Friday, April 10, 7:30 p.m.

Don’t miss Fred Gold Ring, who played guitar and sang backup vocals with the New Radicals at the Biden Inauguration Performance in January 2021. The musician has played with the likes of Kenny Loggins, Herbie Hancock, and Nancy Wilson. Tickets are $20.

161 Main Street, East Hampton. 631-267-3117, stephentalkhouse.com

Jazz X Chorus

Saturday, April 11, 5:30 p.m.

Enjoy this concert celebrating 80 years of the Choral Society of the Hamptons and jazz music by the chorus at LTV Studios! Limited special private tables for two with glasses of wine are available.

75 Industrial Road, Wainscott. 631-537-2777, ltveh.org

Fast Five

Saturday, April 11, 10 p.m.

Enjoy Top 40, Party Rock, and Dance hits at the Stephen Talkhouse! Tickets are $15.

161 Main Street, East Hampton. 631-267-3117, stephentalkhouse.com

Coltrane & Davis Birthday Celebration

Sunday, April 12, 2 p.m.

Enjoy this “East Meets West Jazz Jam Session” and John Coltrane and Miles Davis birthday celebration at the Southampton Cultural Center! Admission is free, but an RSVP is requested. Musicians and singers can be a part of the jam if you email eastendazzny@gmail.com in advance.

25 Pond Lane, Southampton. 631-287-4377, scc-arts.org

Invitational Pro-Jam

Thursday, April 16, 8 p.m.

Rock out to new acts and enjoy an open mic segment every Thursday at the Union Burger Bar! Good vibes and great food are also part of the fun.

40 Bowden Square, Southampton. 631-377-3233, unionburgerbar.com

HAMPTONS OUTDOOR ACTIVITIES

CRESLI Seal Walk at Cupsoquge Beach

Saturday, April 11, 8 a.m.

View, photograph, and collect data on local seals at Cupsoque Beach! Be sure to register in advance and dress for the weather!

975 Dune Road, Westhampton Beach. 631-319-6003, cresli.org

Nature & Birdwatching Cruise with Naturalist Aidan Perkins

Saturday, April 11, 10 a.m.

Look for migrating birds and lingering seals onboard this cruise with SoFo! The fee is $30 for members and $45 for non-members. Non-members will also enjoy free admission to the museum on the day of their choice. Reservations are required.

377 Bridgehampton/Sag Harbor Turnpike, Bridgehampton. 631-537-9375, sofo.org

Sag Saturday: Keep It Local

Saturday, April 11, 10:30 a.m.

Support local businesses with specials like an all-day wine tasting, music and swag at Kidd Squidd Brewing, a creativity conference, and a free hot yoga class!

Downtown Sag Harbor. sagsaturdays.org

ENRICHING HAMPTONS PROGRAMS

Figure Drawing Workshop with Linda Capello

Friday, April 10, 1 p.m.

Learn about line, mass, gesture, and proportion while working from a live model at the Southampton Arts Center! You’ll need to bring a large sketching pad and dry mediums such as soft vine charcoal, conte, or graphite. Admission is $25.

25 Jobs Lane, Southampton. 631-283-0967, southamptonartscenter.org

The Fifth Annual Creativity Conference

Saturday, April 11, 9:30 a.m.

Don’t miss a Creativity Conference with authors, historians, professors, poets, and scientists as they explore the power of creativity at The Church! Your ticket includes a complimentary breakfast, talks, book signings, and a wine-and-cheese closing reception with the speakers.

48 Madison Street, Sag Harbor. 631-919-5342, thechurchsagharbor.org

Sunday Brunch–Tasting Experience

Sunday, April 12, 11 a.m.

Enjoy a multi-course food and wine pairing at Wolffer Estates! You’re welcome to bring your party of 2-8 people. Guests must be ages 21 and over.

139 Sagg Road, Sagaponack. 631-537-5106, wolffer.com/pages

Cooking Class with Chef Alex

Sunday, April 12, 3:30 p.m.

Learn how to make classic Spanish tapas and paella and enjoy a wine pairing at R.Aire at the Hampton Maid! Tickets are $150.

258 E. Montauk Highway, Hampton Bays. 631-728-4166, hamptonmaid.com/raire

Art Social: Therapy Sock Puppets

Monday, April 13, 6 p.m.

Learn to make a therapy sock puppet in a non-judgmental atmosphere at Guild Hall! You’ll need to bring your own large sock. All other materials will be included. Admission is $57, and it includes wine and light refreshments.

158 Main Street, East Hampton. 631-324-0806, guildhall.org

Spring Entertaining with Simply Creative Rob Scott

Monday, April 13, 6:30 p.m.

Learn how to make tasty Panko Parmesan Chicken Meatballs with Parmesan Herb Sauce and a Marbled Pound Cake with Marscapone, Apricot Preserves, and Toasted Almonds at the Hampton Bays Library! Registration and a $10 fee.

52 Ponquogue Avenue, Hampton Bays. 631-728-6241, hamptonbayslibrary.org

Cricut Candles

Tuesday, April 14, 12:30 p.m.

Learn how to use a Cricut machine to make a permanent vinyl on a candle jar at the Westhampton Free Library! Registration is required.

7 Library Avenue, Westhampton Beach. 631-288-3335, westhamptonlibrary.net

Almond Celebrates 25th Anniversary

Wednesday, April 15, 5 p.m.

Celebrate the 25th anniversary of Almont Restaurant with a throwback to their original 2001 menu featuring the original 2001 prices! Reserve your spot online.

1 Ocean Road, Bridgehampton. 631-537-5665, almondrestaurant.com/lens_galleries/bridgehampton

Wine Wednesday Workshops at Nick & Toni’s

Wednesday, April 15, 5:30 p.m.

Learn about Terroir & Tradition: Raventos I Blanc & Can Sumoi Vision with Pepe Raventos, owner and winemaker at Raventos I Blanc & Can Sumoi Wines, at Nick & Toni’s! Your $40 ticket includes crystal tasting stems, tasting sheets, and small bites. Reservations by phone are required due to limited space.

136 N. Main Street, East Hampton. 631-324-3550, nickandtonis.com

Lecture: Women Who Kept the Lights, 1776-2023

Thursday, April 16, 1 p.m.

Meet with Sally Snowman, the last official lighthouse keeper in the United States, and Jeremy D’Entremont, historian for the U.S. Lighthouse Society, as they discuss female lighthouse keepers throughout the northeast at the Southold Historical Museum. Registration is required.

55200 Main Road, Southold. 631-765-5500, southoldhistorical.org

In Conversation: James Bard Yarmosky & Ross Bleckner

Thursday, April 16, 7 p.m.

Discuss Yarmosky’s current Guild Hall exhibition, James Bard Yarmosky: Time Has Many Faces, and gain insight into his contemporary painting process with painter educator Ross Bleckner at Guild Hall! Purchase tickets in advance online.

158 Main Street, East Hampton. 631-324-0806, guildhall.org

HAMPTONS ART EXHIBITIONS

Wild Things

On view through April 12

Don’t miss animal portraits in photography and paintings alongside environmental commentaries and self-portraits at the White Room Gallery!

3 Railroad Avenue, East Hampton. 631-237-1481, thewhiteroom.gallery

Bruce Lieberman: Paintings

Through April 12

Don’t miss this exhibit celebrating color, form, light, and atmosphere at the Bridgehampton Museum! Enjoy a tour with the artist himself on Saturday, April 11, at 3 p.m.

2539 Montauk Highway, Bridgehampton. 631-539-1088, bridgehamptonmuseum.org

Ellsworth Kelly: Eight Decades

On view through June 14

Enjoy the paintings, plant drawings, photographs, and sculpture of American artist Ellsworth Kelly at the Parrish Art Museum!

279 Montauk Highway, Water Mill. 631-238-2118, parrishart.org/exhibitions

Find more exciting Hamptons, North Fork and family events happening this weekend and beyond (or list your own event) at Events.DansPapers.com.