Enjoy all the North Fork has to offer with great live shows, art exhibitions, outdoor adventures and more local fun this week, April 11-16, 2026.

NORTH FORK LIVE SHOWS

Live Music with Who Are Those Guys?

Saturday, April 11, 2 p.m.

Enjoy the Americana, blues, rock, and country blend of Who Are Those Guys while sipping on your favorite brews at Twin Forks Brewery!

807 Raynor Avenue, Riverhead. 631-209-4233, twinforkbeer.com

Ladies of Motown Concert with Rhonda Denet

Saturday, April 11, 2 p.m.

Don’t miss your favorite hits made famous by the ladies of Motown throughout the 1960s and 1970s, including The Supremes, the Marvelettes, and Tammi Terrell. Registration is required.

27550 Main Road, Cutchogue. 631-734-6360, cutchoguelibrary.org

A Performance by Daniel Bennett Group

Sunday, April 12, 2 p.m.

Celebrate National Jazz Appreciation Month with saxophonist Daniel Bennett, percussionist Koko Bermejo, and electric bassist Jeff Dingler at the Mattituck-Laurel Library. Registration is required.

13900 Main Road, Mattituck. 631-298-4134, mattitucklaurellibrary.org

Rusty Kransky Celebrates the Life & Music of Singer Nancy LaMott

Sunday, April 12, 4 p.m.

Enjoy Nancy LaMott’s original arrangements of songs by Harold Arlen, Irving Berlin, David Friedman, Henry Mancini, and more as they are sung by the talented Rusty Kransky at the Jamesport Meeting House! Tickets are $20, and they may be purchased at the door.

1590 Main Road, Jamesport. 631-722-5170, jamesportmeetinghouse.org

NORTH FORK OUTDOOR ACTIVITIES

Trail Cleanup

Saturday, April 11, 9:30 a.m.

Help clean debris, lay down wood chips, and get the outdoors ready for spring at Pipes Cove Preserve in Greenport! Tools will be provided, but you can bring your own. Meet directly across from the intersection of Chapel Lane and Route 25.

69825 Main Road, Greenport. sofia@thegroup.com, thegroup.org

Hike Through Parks History

Saturday, April 11, 10 a.m.

Enjoy a hike through Hallock State Park, in which you’ll view the historic home built by Reuben Brown in 1760, see where a battle occurred during the War of 1812, and get some exercise. A $4 fee applies.

6062 Sound Avenue, Riverhead. 631-315-5475, parks.ny.gov/visit

ENRICHING NORTH FORK PROGRAMS

Getting the Vegetable Garden Started

Saturday, April 11, 9:30 a.m.

Head to the Meeting Room at Hallockville State Park to learn how to grow your own vegetable garden with Renato Stafford of Homegrown Organic Food. Creating compost, starting seeds, and harvesting vegetables will all be covered. You’ll leave with a gift to take home. Registration is required.

6062 Sound Avenue, Riverhead. 631-283-3195, peconiclandtrust.org

Soap Making Workshop

Saturday, April 11, 10 a.m.

Learn to make your own soap at the Hallockville Museum Farm! Registration and a $65 fee are required. Members are $60. Light refreshments will be served.

6038 Sound Avenue, Riverhead. 631-298-5292, hallockville.org/events

Wedding Showcase

Saturday, April 11, noon

Meet caterers, florists, food distributors, and more at the Naugles Barn at Hallockville Museum Farm. The event is free, but registration is requested.

6038 Sound Avenue, Riverhead. 631-298-5292, hallockville.org/events

Clay Creatures Maracas Workshop

Saturday, April 11, 2 p.m.

Learn to make clay creature maracas with environmentalist educator Tony Valderrama at Downs Farm Preserve! Registration and $15 fee.

23800 Main Road, Cutchogue. 631-765-6450, taralynn@thegroup.org, thegroup.org

Wine Class: Blind Tasting

Sunday, April 12, 12:30 p.m.

Enjoy a 90-minute Blind Tasting class led by sommelier Zach Glassman in which you’ll learn to use smell and taste to identify wines at Surhu & Lieb Vineyards! Tickets $65.

13050 Oregon Road, Cutchogue. 631-734-1100, suhruliebvineyards.com

Glass Painting April 2026

Sunday, April 12, 1 p.m.

Paint two wine glasses in a colorful spring garden theme at Pindar Vineyards! A $40 ticket includes all materials. Reservations are required.

37645 Main Road, Peconic. 631-734-6200, pindar.net

Spring Topiary Succulent Garden Workshop

Thursday, April 16, 4 p.m.

Learn to create a moss and twine topiary while checking out the local reds and whites at Bedell Cellars! Tickets are $70.

36225 Main Road, Cutchogue.631-347-7537, bedellcellars.com

NORTH FORK ART EXHIBITIONS

For the Love of Nature

Through May 1

Don’t miss the stunning photography and paintings of Sara Cedar Miller at the William Ris Gallery! All works will be for sale, and a portion of the proceeds will go to support the Peconic Land Trust. Reservations are requested before viewing. An artist’s reception will be held on Saturday, April 11, at 3 p.m.

1291 Main Road, Jamesport. 631-283-3195, peconiclandtrust.org

Find more exciting Hamptons, North Fork and family events happening this weekend and beyond (or list your own event) at Events.DansPapers.com.