WHBPAC Promises a Summer 2026 of Stellar Music & Laughs

The Westhampton Beach Performing Arts Center (WHBPAC) is back for another summer of talented musicians, comedians and performers, proving once again that the Hamptons’ hottest shows can be found on both sides of the Shinnecock Canal.

Executive Director Julienne Penza-Boone said, “Each summer we aim to curate a season that brings the community together through unforgettable performances. This year’s lineup reflects the breadth of what the WHBPAC offers—world-class music, comedy, and entertainment in an intimate venue right here in Westhampton Beach.” Adds Draskin: “Additional shows will be announced soon, so stay tuned for more big names coming to WHBPAC!”

Learn more at whbpac.org

Summer 2026 at WHBPAC

Colin Quinn

Saturday, May 23

The sharp-witted and endlessly insightful standup comedian brings his signature comedic take on American culture, politics, and history to the stage with the brilliance that made him a fan favorite on SNL’s Weekend Update and Tough Crowd with Colin Quinn.

Pedro Gonzalez

Saturday, May 30

Presented in partnership with OLA of Eastern Long Island, this evening of comedy featuring acclaimed Latin comedian Pedro Gonzalez will include two performances: an English-language show at 5 p.m. and a Spanish-language show at 8 p.m.

Rumors: The Ultimate Fleetwood Mac Tribute Show

Saturday, June 13

Internationally celebrated tribute to Fleetwood Mac that recreates the legendary band’s most iconic songs with all of the flair, drama, platform boots and shawls.

Robert Cray

Friday, June 19

Soulful music by the blues guitar great and five-time Grammy-winner.

Elon Gold

Sunday, June 21

The stand-up comedy favorite delivers sharp, observational humor. Gold is known for his work on Cheaper by the Dozen (2003), In-Laws (2002), and The Dana Carvey Show (1996).

Jared Freid

Sunday, July 5

See standup from the comedian, podcaster and television host of 2018 NBC game show How Low Will You Go: Snapchat, which aired on Snapchat.

Lucas Zelnick

Thursday, July 9

See standup from the rising NYC-based comedic star who boasts nearly 1 million followers on social media.

Darren Criss

Saturday, July 11

See Tony and Golden Globe-winning Filipino American actor, singer, songwriter, and composer first became famous for his role as Blaine Anderson on the TV show Glee.

Matteo Bocelli

Sunday, July 12

The acclaimed tenor and son of legendary vocalist Andrea Bocelli takes the stage with his soaring voice and romantic pop-classical repertoire.

Almost Queen

Saturday, July 18

Rock fans can celebrate the music of Queen with this spectacular tribute show.

Let’s Sing Taylor

Sunday, July 19

Families and Swifties alike will love this high-energy tribute to Taylor Swift.

Face 2 Face

Friday, July 24

The music of Elton John and Billy Joel comes alive in the electrifying piano tribute.

John Pizzarelli

Saturday, July 25

See jazz this guitarist and vocalist who has recorded over 20 solo albums and has appeared on more than 40 albums by other recording artists, including Paul McCartney.

Kelli O’Hara

Sunday, July 26

Tony Award-winning Broadway star graces the stage with her luminous voice and enchanting presence.

The Spinners

Saturday, August 1

This legendary soul group brings its timeless hits and smooth harmonies to the stage.

Chris Botti

Saturday, August 8

The Grammy Award-winning trumpeter returns to perform his beloved catalog.

3 Decades Rewind

Saturday, August 29

The decade-hopping band returns with an energetic tribute to the biggest hits of the 1970s, which brings back their Thank You Concert with an affordable ticket price as a gesture of goodwill to the WHBPAC’s dedicated supporters.