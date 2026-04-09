Women's Build in West Palm Beach
1 minute 04/09/2026
The Carrier Team
Women Build Co-Chairs Rana Levy and Christy Maasbach
Jordan Farrington, Lindsay Muntz, and Ashley Lauren Smith
Honorary co-chair Julie Peyton
Mimi May, Lisa Stubley, Christy Maasbach,Charlotte Leonard
The Vertical Bridge Team (Foundation Builder Sponsor)
The Colony Hotel Team (Women Build Sponsor)
The James Hardie Pro Football Hall of Fame Invitational Team
Habitat for Humanity of Palm Beach County in West Palm Beach hosted its Women Build event on March 12 and 13. More than 300 volunteers came together to build three homes and repair a nearby property for women led families. The effort also raised over one million dollars to support affordable housing. The event showed how the community can work together to create stable homes and brighter futures