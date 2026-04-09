Dan’s Papers Palm Beach

Women's Build in West Palm Beach

By
1 minute 04/09/2026
The Carrier Team

The Carrier Team

MasterWing Creative Agency
Women Build Co-Chairs Rana Levy and Christy Maasbach

Women Build Co-Chairs Rana Levy and Christy Maasbach

MasterWing Creative Agency
Jordan Farrington, Lindsay Muntz, and Ashley Lauren Smith

Jordan Farrington, Lindsay Muntz, and Ashley Lauren Smith

MasterWing Creative Agency
Honorary co-chair Julie Peyton

Honorary co-chair Julie Peyton

MasterWing Creative Agency
Mimi May, Lisa Stubley, Christy Maasbach,Charlotte Leonard

Mimi May, Lisa Stubley, Christy Maasbach,Charlotte Leonard

MasterWing Creative Agency
The Vertical Bridge Team (Foundation Builder Sponsor)

The Vertical Bridge Team (Foundation Builder Sponsor)

MasterWing Creative Agency
The Colony Hotel Team (Women Build Sponsor)

The Colony Hotel Team (Women Build Sponsor)

MasterWing Creative Agency
The James Hardie Pro Football Hall of Fame Invitational Team

The James Hardie Pro Football Hall of Fame Invitational Team

MasterWing Creative Agency

Habitat for Humanity of Palm Beach County in West Palm Beach hosted its Women Build event on March 12 and 13. More than 300 volunteers came together to build three homes and repair a nearby property for women led families. The effort also raised over one million dollars to support affordable housing. The event showed how the community can work together to create stable homes and brighter futures

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