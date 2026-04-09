Women's Build in West Palm Beach

The Carrier Team MasterWing Creative Agency Women Build Co-Chairs Rana Levy and Christy Maasbach MasterWing Creative Agency Jordan Farrington, Lindsay Muntz, and Ashley Lauren Smith MasterWing Creative Agency Honorary co-chair Julie Peyton MasterWing Creative Agency Mimi May, Lisa Stubley, Christy Maasbach,Charlotte Leonard MasterWing Creative Agency The Vertical Bridge Team (Foundation Builder Sponsor) MasterWing Creative Agency The Colony Hotel Team (Women Build Sponsor) MasterWing Creative Agency The James Hardie Pro Football Hall of Fame Invitational Team MasterWing Creative Agency

Habitat for Humanity of Palm Beach County in West Palm Beach hosted its Women Build event on March 12 and 13. More than 300 volunteers came together to build three homes and repair a nearby property for women led families. The effort also raised over one million dollars to support affordable housing. The event showed how the community can work together to create stable homes and brighter futures