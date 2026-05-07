Citarella Opens in Westhampton Beach

Regional Hamptons Manager Viviana Castaneda Alicia Doherty Susan and Reede Phillips Alicia Doherty Store Manager Edita Lucero Alicia Doherty President of Citarella Helen Gurrera Alicia Doherty Owner of Citarella Joe Gurrera Alicia Doherty Owner Joe Gurrera in front of his mission statement Alicia Doherty Owner Joe Gurrera holding Citarella’s Tagliatelle Egg Pasta imported from Italy Alicia Doherty Kirstie, Brooks, and Malcom McAulay with Kate Williams Alicia Doherty Joe Gurrera and Catherine Ellams Alicia Doherty Hector Herrera, Catherine Ellams Alicia Doherty Gary and Pat Gable Alicia Doherty Errol from Citarella Fish Team Alicia Doherty Dorely Hernandez, Hector Herrera Alicia Doherty Citarella Cheese Team, Olivia and Dillon Alicia Doherty Citarella Checkout Team Alicia Doherty Citarella Butchers Carlos and Victor Alicia Doherty Chole Van Waeyenbeupe Alicia Doherty Assistant Manager Jervin Green with Store Manager Edita Lucero, Senior Director of Operations Lau Zarate Alicia Doherty Anthony, Owner Joe, and Helen Gurrera Alicia Doherty

Citarella opened a new market in Westhampton Beach expanding the brand in the East End. The family-run business, led by owner Joe Gurrera, introduced a location offering fresh seafood, meats, and prepared foods. The neighborhood warmly welcomed the new market, which joins seven other Citarella locations.