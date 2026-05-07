Event & Party Photos

Citarella Opens in Westhampton Beach

By
1 minute 05/07/2026
Regional Hamptons Manager Viviana Castaneda

Regional Hamptons Manager Viviana Castaneda

Alicia Doherty
Susan and Reede Phillips

Susan and Reede Phillips

Alicia Doherty
Store Manager Edita Lucero

Store Manager Edita Lucero

Alicia Doherty
President of Citarella Helen Gurrera

President of Citarella Helen Gurrera

Alicia Doherty
Owner of Citarella Joe Gurrera

Owner of Citarella Joe Gurrera

Alicia Doherty
Owner Joe Gurrera in front of his mission statement

Owner Joe Gurrera in front of his mission statement

Alicia Doherty
Owner Joe Gurrera holding Citarella’s Tagliatelle Egg Pasta imported from Italy

Owner Joe Gurrera holding Citarella’s Tagliatelle Egg Pasta imported from Italy

Alicia Doherty
Kirstie, Brooks, and Malcom McAulay with Kate Williams

Kirstie, Brooks, and Malcom McAulay with Kate Williams

Alicia Doherty
Joe Gurrera and Catherine Ellams

Joe Gurrera and Catherine Ellams

Alicia Doherty
Hector Herrera, Catherine Ellams

Hector Herrera, Catherine Ellams

Alicia Doherty
Gary and Pat Gable

Gary and Pat Gable

Alicia Doherty
Errol from Citarella Fish Team

Errol from Citarella Fish Team

Alicia Doherty
Dorely Hernandez, Hector Herrera

Dorely Hernandez, Hector Herrera

Alicia Doherty
Citarella Cheese Team, Olivia and Dillon

Citarella Cheese Team, Olivia and Dillon

Alicia Doherty
Citarella Checkout Team

Citarella Checkout Team

Alicia Doherty
Citarella Butchers Carlos and Victor

Citarella Butchers Carlos and Victor

Alicia Doherty
Chole Van Waeyenbeupe

Chole Van Waeyenbeupe

Alicia Doherty
Assistant Manager Jervin Green with Store Manager Edita Lucero, Senior Director of Operations Lau Zarate

Assistant Manager Jervin Green with Store Manager Edita Lucero, Senior Director of Operations Lau Zarate

Alicia Doherty
Anthony, Owner Joe, and Helen Gurrera

Anthony, Owner Joe, and Helen Gurrera

Alicia Doherty

Citarella opened a new market in Westhampton Beach expanding the brand in the East End. The family-run business, led by owner Joe Gurrera, introduced a location offering fresh seafood, meats, and prepared foods. The neighborhood warmly welcomed the new market, which joins seven other Citarella locations.

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