Citarella Opens in Westhampton Beach
1 minute 05/07/2026
Regional Hamptons Manager Viviana Castaneda
Susan and Reede Phillips
Store Manager Edita Lucero
President of Citarella Helen Gurrera
Owner of Citarella Joe Gurrera
Owner Joe Gurrera in front of his mission statement
Owner Joe Gurrera holding Citarella’s Tagliatelle Egg Pasta imported from Italy
Kirstie, Brooks, and Malcom McAulay with Kate Williams
Joe Gurrera and Catherine Ellams
Hector Herrera, Catherine Ellams
Gary and Pat Gable
Errol from Citarella Fish Team
Dorely Hernandez, Hector Herrera
Citarella Cheese Team, Olivia and Dillon
Citarella Checkout Team
Citarella Butchers Carlos and Victor
Chole Van Waeyenbeupe
Assistant Manager Jervin Green with Store Manager Edita Lucero, Senior Director of Operations Lau Zarate
Anthony, Owner Joe, and Helen Gurrera
Citarella opened a new market in Westhampton Beach expanding the brand in the East End. The family-run business, led by owner Joe Gurrera, introduced a location offering fresh seafood, meats, and prepared foods. The neighborhood warmly welcomed the new market, which joins seven other Citarella locations.