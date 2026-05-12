Dan Talks with Jenna Solis, Bridgehampton Childcare & Recreational Center Program Coordinator
In each episode of the “Who’s Here in the Hamptons” podcast (aka Dan’s Talks), Dan’s Papers founder Dan Rattiner introduces you to a new guest, some well-known, others with interesting careers and stories, authors, musicians, restaurateurs, some characters and some behind-the-scenes people who live, work and play in the summer paradise of the rich and famous.
Meet Jenna Solis
Episode 272: This week on the “Dan’s Talks” podcast, Dan chats with Jenna Solis, program coordinator at Bridgehampton Childcare & Recreational Center, where she focuses on strategic growth, operational excellence and community impact. She specializes in nonprofit management, fiscal oversight, and program development.
BHCCRC is a Community-Based Institution for all underserved children and families from Islip to Montauk that educates, empowers, and encourages self-sufficiency. Visit bhccrc.org for more info.