Meet Jenna Solis

Episode 272: This week on the “Dan’s Talks” podcast, Dan chats with Jenna Solis, program coordinator at Bridgehampton Childcare & Recreational Center, where she focuses on strategic growth, operational excellence and community impact. She specializes in nonprofit management, fiscal oversight, and program development.

BHCCRC is a Community-Based Institution for all underserved children and families from Islip to Montauk that educates, empowers, and encourages self-sufficiency. Visit bhccrc.org for more info.

LISTEN TO THE PODCAST HERE

Tune in to the “Who’s Here in the Hamptons” podcast