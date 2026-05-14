Southampton Declares Gary Cooper Day

Eric Kohn, Rob Coburn, Maria Cooper Janis, Southampton Mayor Bill Manger, Southampton Playhouse Director Maria Ruiz Botsacos, Suffolk County Legislator Ann Welker Lisa Tamburini Maria Cooper Janis and Southampton Mayor William Manger holding an original sketch by Gary Cooper Lisa Tamburini

The Southampton Playhouse hosted the second annual Gary Cooper Festival honoring the actor’s legacy and his long connection to The East End. Southampton Village Mayor Bill Manger Jr. declared Gary Cooper Day in the village. The Playhouse was led by Artistic Director Eric Kohn and dedicated a paver recognizing the Academy Award-winning actor. With a special guest Maria Cooper Janis, the event led with screenings, Q&As, and community events held throughout the weekend.