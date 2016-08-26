‘Tootsie’ Screens at Southampton Arts Center

by Dan's Papers

Southampton Arts Center continues its Free Friday Night Outdoor Screenings with Tootsie, on Friday, August 26, presented in partnership with Hamptons International Film Festival and sponsored by Dan’s Papers.

The gender-bending, 1982 comedy stars Dustin Hoffman as Michael Dorsey, a brilliant but troublesome and difficult-to-work-with actor who is told by his agent that he’ll never work again. Determined to prove everyone wrong he poses as a woman to get a role on a popular soap opera—and he’s a hit! With an all-star cast including Bill Murray, Jessica Lange, Teri Garr and Dabney Coleman, Tootsie also marks Geena Davis’ acting debut. Oscar-winner Sydney Pollack (Out of Africa, The Way We Were) produced and directed the film, which also earned him an Academy Award nomination for Best Director. Tootsie was shot for $21 million and brought in more than $177 million at the box office. Rated PG.

The screening take places on the grounds of the Southampton Arts Center at 25 Jobs Lane in Southampton Village. Bring a blanket or beach chairs and picnic on the lawn!

Guests can test their knowledge during a round of Tootsie trivia prior to the film.

Approximate start time: 8:30 p.m. on Friday, August 26.