Hamptonites at the 68th Primetime Emmy Awards

The 68th Primetime Emmy Awards aired last night, where the television world came together to honor the best and brightest of the industry. While there were no Hamptons winners this year, there were plenty of East Enders nominated. Here’s a list of last night’s major Emmy nominees and winners, with East Enders bolded.

Outstanding Drama Series

The Americans

Better Call Saul

Downton Abbey

Game of Thrones – winner

Homeland

House of Cards

Mr. Robot

Outstanding Comedy Series

Black-ish

Master of None

Modern Family

Silicon Valley

Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt

Veep – winner

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series

Kyle Chandler, Bloodline

Rami Malek, Mr. Robot – winner

Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul

Matthew Rhys, The Americans

Liev Schreiber, Ray Donovan

Kevin Spacey, House of Cards

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series

Claire Danes, Homeland

Viola Davis, How to Get Away with Murder

Taraji P. Henson, Empire

Tatiana Maslany, Orphan Black – winner

Keri Russell, The Americans

Robin Wright, House of Cards

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series

Anthony Anderson, Black-ish

Aziz Ansari, Master of None

Will Forte, Last Man on Earth

William H. Macy, Shameless

Thomas Middleditch, Silicon Valley

Jeffrey Tambor, Transparent – winner

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series

Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Veep – winner

Ellie Kemper, The Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt

Tracee Ellis Ross, Black-ish

Laurie Metcalf, Getting On

Amy Schumer, Inside Amy Schumer

Lily Tomlin, Grace and Frankie

Outstanding Supporting actor in a Drama Series

Jonathan Banks, Better Call Saul

Peter Dinklage, Game of Thrones

Ben Mendelsohn, Bloodline – winner

Christian Slater, Mr. Robot

Kit Harington, Game Of Thrones

Michael Kelly, House Of Cards

Jon Voight, Ray Donovan

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

Maura Tierney, The Affair

Maggie Smith, Downton Abbey – winner

Lena Headey, Game Of Thrones

Emilia Clarke, Game Of Thrones

Maisie Williams, Game Of Thrones

Constance Zimmer, UnREAL



Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series

Niecy Nash, Getting On

Allison Janney, Mom

Kate McKinnon, Saturday Night Live – winner

Judith Light, Transparent

Gaby Hoffmann, Transparent

Anna Chlumsky, Veep



Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series

Louie Anderson, Baskets

Andre Braugher, Brooklyn Nine-Nine

Keegan-Michael Key, Key & Peele

Ty Burrell, Modern Family

Tituss Burgess, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt

Tony Hale, Veep

Matt Walsh, Veep