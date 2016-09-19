Hamptonites at the 68th Primetime Emmy Awards

The 68th Primetime Emmy Awards aired last night, where the television world came together to honor the best and brightest of the industry. While there were no Hamptons winners this year, there were plenty of East Enders nominated. Here’s a list of last night’s major Emmy nominees and winners, with East Enders bolded.
Outstanding Drama Series
The Americans
Better Call Saul
Downton Abbey
Game of Thrones – winner
Homeland
House of Cards
Mr. Robot
Outstanding Comedy Series
Black-ish
Master of None
Modern Family
Silicon Valley
Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt
Veep – winner
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series
Kyle Chandler, Bloodline
Rami Malek, Mr. Robot – winner
Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul
Matthew Rhys, The Americans
Liev Schreiber, Ray Donovan
Kevin Spacey, House of Cards
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series
Claire Danes, Homeland
Viola Davis, How to Get Away with Murder
Taraji P. Henson, Empire
Tatiana Maslany, Orphan Black – winner
Keri Russell, The Americans
Robin Wright, House of Cards
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series
Anthony Anderson, Black-ish
Aziz Ansari, Master of None
Will Forte, Last Man on Earth
William H. Macy, Shameless
Thomas Middleditch, Silicon Valley
Jeffrey Tambor, Transparent – winner
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series
Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Veep – winner
Ellie Kemper, The Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt
Tracee Ellis Ross, Black-ish
Laurie Metcalf, Getting On
Amy Schumer, Inside Amy Schumer
Lily Tomlin, Grace and Frankie
Outstanding Supporting actor in a Drama Series
Jonathan Banks, Better Call Saul
Peter Dinklage, Game of Thrones
Ben Mendelsohn, Bloodline – winner
Christian Slater, Mr. Robot
Kit Harington, Game Of Thrones
Michael Kelly, House Of Cards
Jon Voight, Ray Donovan
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series
Maura Tierney, The Affair
Maggie Smith, Downton Abbey – winner
Lena Headey, Game Of Thrones
Emilia Clarke, Game Of Thrones
Maisie Williams, Game Of Thrones
Constance Zimmer, UnREAL
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series
Niecy Nash, Getting On
Allison Janney, Mom
Kate McKinnon, Saturday Night Live – winner
Judith Light, Transparent
Gaby Hoffmann, Transparent
Anna Chlumsky, Veep
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series
Louie Anderson, Baskets
Andre Braugher, Brooklyn Nine-Nine
Keegan-Michael Key, Key & Peele
Ty Burrell, Modern Family
Tituss Burgess, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt
Tony Hale, Veep
Matt Walsh, Veep
Outstanding Variety Talk Series
Comedians In Cars Getting Coffee
Jimmy Kimmel Live
Last Week Tonight With John Oliver
The Late Late Show With James Corden
Real Time With Bill Maher
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon
Congrats to the nominees and winners!