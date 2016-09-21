Hamptons Surf Report: Wednesday, September 21, 2016

by Lutha Leahy-Miller

The Lutha Report for Hamptons Surf:

Knee to thigh to waist high, glassy little micro-lines this a.m…

Wind Forecast:

N-NE winds at 5-10 KT.

Water Temp: 66° – 72°

Wear a short-sleeve full, or a 3/2mm full.

Montauk Point (Ocean) Tides:

LOW: 5:09 a.m. • HIGH: 11:57 a.m. • LOW: 6:08 p.m.

Next Chance For Surf:

Teeny waves with light and variable winds Thursday, SW wind-slop Friday a.m., NW winds and clean little waves Friday p.m… Ground-swell with offshore winds from Karl Saturday/Sunday…

Happy surfing!

Artist and surfer Lutha Leahy-Miller has more than 20 years of experience riding Hamptons waves. He was formerly rated No. 3 in the Eastern Surfing Association for New York State and all of the Northeastern United States. To see Lutha’s art or to book a surf lesson, visit lutha.net.