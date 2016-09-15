Hamptons Weekend Kids Events, September 15–18

by Lee Meyer

September’s speeding by, but that doesn’t mean you can’t slow down and have a little fun! Here are some great events for your kids in the Hamptons this weekend.

THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 15

MISS RILEY’S MELODIES AT EAST HAMPTON LIBRARY

10:30 a.m. Ages 1–3. Get moving to the music and learn to play instruments. East Hampton Library, 159 Main Street, East Hampton. 631-324-0222 easthamptonlibrary.org

OUTDOOR SCULPTURE ART AT THE QUOGUE LIBRARY

4:30 p.m. Ages 7–12. Join Tony Valderrama as he creates outdoor sculptures from recycled materials. Registration required. Quogue Library, 90 Quogue Street, Quogue. 631-653-4884 quoguelibrary.org

ACT TWO TEEN COMMUNITY THEATER

6 p.m. Teens grades 8–12. Classes in performing and theater writing. Hampton Bays Community Center, 25 Ponquogue Avenue, Hampton Bays. 631-702-2421 southamptontownny.gov

FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 16

JACKSON POLLOCK FAMILY DRIP PAINTING AT POLLOCK KRASNER HOUSE

10 a.m. Take a guided tour of the home and studio of Jackson Pollock and his wife, fellow artist Lee Krasner. Then make your own artwork to take home. Pollock Krasner House, 830 Springs Fireplace Road, East Hampton. 631-329-2811

HAPPY BIRTHDAY ROALD DAHL AT HAMPTON LIBRARY

4 p.m. Celebrate the author of Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, Matilda and BFG while creating art inspired by his characters. Hampton Library in Bridgehampton. 2478 Main Street, Bridgehampton. 631-537-0015 hamptonlibrary.org

SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 17

STORY TIME AT HAMPTON LIBRARY

10 a.m. Enjoy stories and arts and craft. Hampton Library in Bridgehampton. 2478 Main Street, Bridgehampton. 631-537-0015 hamptonlibrary.org

BIG TRUCK DAY AT CMEE

10 a.m. Explore the massive machines that share our roads. CMEE, 376 Bridgehampton-Sag harbor Turnpike, Bridgehampton. 631-537-8250 cmee.org

FAMILY FUN DAY AT COWFISH RESTAURANT

11 a.m. Bouncy house, auctions, magic show, and a duckie race. Cowfish Restaurant, 258 East Montauk Highway, Hampton Bays. 631-594-3868 cowfishrestaurant.com

SAFARI MASK ART AT EAST HAMPTON LIBRARY

2 p.m. Ages 4 and up. Make your own animal mask. East Hampton Library, 159 Main Street, East Hampton. 631-324-0222 easthamptonlibrary.org

ENDANGEREED SPECIES ON LONG ISLAND AT SOFO

2 p.m. Ages 6–8. Learn about the Eastern Tiger Salamander and other endangered species. South Fork Natural History Museum, 377 Bridgehampton-Sag Harbor Turnpike, Bridgehampton. 631-537-9735 sofo.org

BATMAN DAY AT JOHN JERMAIN MEMORIAL LIBRARY

3 p.m. Celebrate National Batman Day by dressing in a costume or your pajamas for crafts and activities featuring Batman. John Jermain Memorial library, 201 Main Street, Sag Harbor. 631-725-0049 johnjermain.org

FULL HARVEST MOON HIKE AT SOFO

7:30 p.m. Join Friends of the Long Pond Greenbelt and Sofo for a one-hour hike through open-field trails. South Fork Natural History Museum, 377 Bridgehampton-Sag Harbor Turnpike, Bridgehampton. 631-537-9735 sofo.org

SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 18

SUNDAY GAMES AT JOHN JERMAIN MEMORIAL LIBRARY

3:30 p.m. ages 3 and up. Challenge friends and family to board game competitions. John Jermain Memorial library, 201 Main Street, Sag Harbor. 631-725-0049 johnjermain.org