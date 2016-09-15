Hamptons Weekend Kids Events, September 15–18

September’s speeding by, but that doesn’t mean you can’t slow down and have a little fun! Here are some great events for your kids in the Hamptons this weekend.
THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 15
MISS RILEY’S MELODIES AT EAST HAMPTON LIBRARY
10:30 a.m. Ages 1–3. Get moving to the music and learn to play instruments. East Hampton Library, 159 Main Street, East Hampton. 631-324-0222 easthamptonlibrary.org
OUTDOOR SCULPTURE ART AT THE QUOGUE LIBRARY
4:30 p.m. Ages 7–12. Join Tony Valderrama as he creates outdoor sculptures from recycled materials. Registration required. Quogue Library, 90 Quogue Street, Quogue. 631-653-4884 quoguelibrary.org
ACT TWO TEEN COMMUNITY THEATER
6 p.m. Teens grades 8–12. Classes in performing and theater writing. Hampton Bays Community Center, 25 Ponquogue Avenue, Hampton Bays. 631-702-2421 southamptontownny.gov
FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 16
JACKSON POLLOCK FAMILY DRIP PAINTING AT POLLOCK KRASNER HOUSE
10 a.m. Take a guided tour of the home and studio of Jackson Pollock and his wife, fellow artist Lee Krasner. Then make your own artwork to take home. Pollock Krasner House, 830 Springs Fireplace Road, East Hampton. 631-329-2811
HAPPY BIRTHDAY ROALD DAHL AT HAMPTON LIBRARY
4 p.m. Celebrate the author of Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, Matilda and BFG while creating art inspired by his characters. Hampton Library in Bridgehampton. 2478 Main Street, Bridgehampton. 631-537-0015 hamptonlibrary.org
SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 17
STORY TIME AT HAMPTON LIBRARY
10 a.m. Enjoy stories and arts and craft. Hampton Library in Bridgehampton. 2478 Main Street, Bridgehampton. 631-537-0015 hamptonlibrary.org
BIG TRUCK DAY AT CMEE
10 a.m. Explore the massive machines that share our roads. CMEE, 376 Bridgehampton-Sag harbor Turnpike, Bridgehampton. 631-537-8250 cmee.org
FAMILY FUN DAY AT COWFISH RESTAURANT
11 a.m. Bouncy house, auctions, magic show, and a duckie race. Cowfish Restaurant, 258 East Montauk Highway, Hampton Bays. 631-594-3868 cowfishrestaurant.com
SAFARI MASK ART AT EAST HAMPTON LIBRARY
2 p.m. Ages 4 and up. Make your own animal mask. East Hampton Library, 159 Main Street, East Hampton. 631-324-0222 easthamptonlibrary.org
ENDANGEREED SPECIES ON LONG ISLAND AT SOFO
2 p.m. Ages 6–8. Learn about the Eastern Tiger Salamander and other endangered species. South Fork Natural History Museum, 377 Bridgehampton-Sag Harbor Turnpike, Bridgehampton. 631-537-9735 sofo.org
BATMAN DAY AT JOHN JERMAIN MEMORIAL LIBRARY
3 p.m. Celebrate National Batman Day by dressing in a costume or your pajamas for crafts and activities featuring Batman. John Jermain Memorial library, 201 Main Street, Sag Harbor. 631-725-0049 johnjermain.org
FULL HARVEST MOON HIKE AT SOFO
7:30 p.m. Join Friends of the Long Pond Greenbelt and Sofo for a one-hour hike through open-field trails. South Fork Natural History Museum, 377 Bridgehampton-Sag Harbor Turnpike, Bridgehampton. 631-537-9735 sofo.org
SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 18
SUNDAY GAMES AT JOHN JERMAIN MEMORIAL LIBRARY
3:30 p.m. ages 3 and up. Challenge friends and family to board game competitions. John Jermain Memorial library, 201 Main Street, Sag Harbor. 631-725-0049 johnjermain.org