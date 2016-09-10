North Fork Events Calendar, September 10–12, 2016

by Dan's Papers Calendar Team

Enjoy the last days of summer in the North Fork this weekend, with the Great Peconic Race, Hallockville Fall Festival and more!

SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 10

Great Peconic Race

7 a.m. 19 mile race to circumnavigate Shelter Island. Wade’s Beach, Shelter Island. greatpeconicrace.com

Riverhead Farmers Market

9 a.m. Downtown Riverhead, 117 East Main Street, Riverhead.

Hallockville Fall Festival and Craft Show

10 a.m.–5 p.m. Through 9/11. Over 50 artisan vendors selling handmade items including woodcrafts and handknit pieces. Craft demonstrations, livestock displays, local food and drink. Rain or shine. Hallockville Museum Farm, 6038 Sound Avenue, Riverhead. 631-298-5292 hallockville.com

Great Peconic Race BBQ at Wades Beach

12:30 p.m. Enjoy a catered beach BBQ while viewing the end of the Great Peconic Race. Wades Beach, Shelter Island, 114 South Midway Road, Shelter Island. gprbeachbbq.eventbrite.com

Vine to Wine Tour at Sannino Bella Vita Vineyard

1 p.m. Learn about wine making techniques and how they define the characteristics of wine. 1375 Peconic Lane, Peconic. 631-734-8282 sanninovineyard.com

Bug Lighthouse Tour at East End Seaport Museum

4 p.m. Guests will disembark at Bug Lighthouse and enjoy a narrated tour. East End Seaport Museum, Third Street, Greenport. 631-477-2100 eastendseaport.org

The All Star After Dark

9 p.m.–1 a.m. Saturdays. An evening of late night drink specials and DJ spinning. The All Star, 96 Main Road, Riverhead. 631-998-3565 theallstar.com

SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 11

10th Annual North Fork Foodie Tour

10 a.m. A tour of farms, vineyards and food producers across the North Fork. Agricultural Center at Charnews Farm, 3005 Youngs Avenue, Southold. 631 722-5712 northforkreformsynagogue.org

Roots Along the River at Peconic River Herb Farm

4 p.m. Keith Sykes performs. Peconic River Herb Harm, 2749 River Road, Calverton. 631-369-0058

MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 12

12-Lighthouse Super Cruise

9:30 a.m.–3 p.m. A view of 12 lighthouses across New York, Connecticut and Rhode Island, with narrated tour and boxed meal. East End Seaport Museum, Third Street, Greenport. 631-477-2100 eastendseaport.org