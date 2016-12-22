Gateway Playhouse’s Holiday Spectacular on Ice Is a Family Friendly Must-See

by Gen Horsburgh

The holiday season is in full swing and there is magic all around. Gateway Playhouse’s Holiday Spectacular on Ice offers a taste of that magic in a classic yet edgy production featuring stellar talent, including two of the top figure skaters in the United States. With more than 30 musical acts complemented by jaw-dropping figure skating, this show will give you all the feels!

U.S. Olympic silver medalist Ricky Dornbush has a long list of accomplishments under his belt and performs his heart out on the ice. His precision, musicality and power are awe-inspiring. He commands the stage with his strength, but there is a quiet grace about him. It’s a treat to watch this star skater, and heartwarming to see Dornbush interact with some of the younger skaters in the show.

The tremendously gifted Rohene Ward also showcases his star talent in the production. As current United States Open Professional Champion, Ward is sought after as a teacher and choreographer. Watching him skate is a feast for the senses. He’s graceful, incredibly flexible, and performs moves on the ice a lot of figure skaters wouldn’t dare attempt. Demonstrating a distinct flair on stage, Ward’s movements are precise and his routines entertaining.

Both Ward and Dornbush make this difficult sport look effortless.

The ensemble of talented skaters—and all those costumes!—are a joy to behold. The younger skaters, who look so tiny and adorable next to their adult counterparts, all hold their own beautifully. The spirit of Christmas is alive and thriving among the cast members—from the skating ensemble to the children’s choir. The sound of kids singing Christmas carols bring smiles to the audience’s faces, and singing along with the cast is encouraged!

The compilation of holiday music in this Holiday Spectacular on Ice comprises a bevy of seasonal favorites, including “Santa Baby,” “Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree,” “Feliz Navidad” and “Frosty the Snowman,” and that’s just the first act. Providing vocals, the talented quartet of Glenn Devar, Leanne A. Smith, Zuri Washington and Christopher Williams harmonize together beautifully, bringing the holiday music to life.

Don’t miss Gateway Playhouse’s Holiday Spectacular on Ice, playing at the Patchogue Theater (71 East Main Street, Patchogue) through January 1. It is a treat for the senses, and one the entire family can enjoy. For tickets and information, visit gatewayplayhouse.org.