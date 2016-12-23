Mickey Paraskevas Paints Two Dan’s Papers Covers for the 2016 Holidays

by Arts & Entertainment

This week’s Dan’s Papers cover artist—and the official artist of Dan’s Papers—Michael “Mickey” Paraskevas’s new book Mr. Moon is now in bookstores and available online.

His new, December 23, 2016 cover marks the 1,224th time Paraskevas has done a painting for Dan’s Papers, and his December 30, 2016 cover for the same issue is his 1,225th painting for this fine paper! If you’re confused—this year marks the very first time that Dan’s Papers has produced a multi-cover magazine for its year-end issue, and Paraskevas has created both of them!

The first, for December 23 (pictured above), features a snowy scene and a man and his dog outside their Arthur Bruno Farm truck with a shimmering lighted Christmas tree standing up in the rear flatbed.

His festive, December 30 cover (pictured below) celebrates New Year’s Day and 2017 with a classic Paraskevas snowman.

“At some point in the future I’d like to do a cover for Dan’s that for a period of, say, 12 weeks, you have to save them all, and then put them together like a giant puzzle. I really would love to do this,” Paraskevas says, clearly showing his commitment to Dan’s and his drive to try new things. “Happy New Year to all and to all a good night,” the artist adds.

You can catch up on all the episodes of Lili and Derek, the daily comic strip that Michael writes with his lovely wife Maria, at liliandderek.com.

See more of Mickey Paraskevas and his work at paraskevasstudios.com.