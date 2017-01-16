Alec Baldwin Joins Mark Ruffalo, Michael Moore, Others at Celebrity Trump Protest in NYC Thursday

by SOTH Team

Amagansett’s Alec Baldwin is continuing his fight against incoming president Donald Trump on the eve of his inauguration with a celebrity-led rally outside the PEOTUS’s Trump International Hotel (1 Central Park West, corner of West 61st Street) in Manhattan on Thursday, January 19 from 6–8 p.m. Baldwin, who just performed another scathing Saturday Night Live cold open skit as Trump over the weekend, is joining likeminded stars such as former Hamptonite Rosie Perez, Michael Moore, Mark Ruffalo, NYC’s Mayor Bill de Blasio and Reverend Al Sharpton, among others, at the protest, which is expected to draw thousands of New Yorkers.

Moore shared the news on his Twitter account on Saturday.

Mark Ruffalo, Alec Baldwin & myself will be holding a massive rally in NYC in front of Trump International Hotel this Thursday, 6pm! Come! — Michael Moore (@MMFlint) January 14, 2017

Shailene Woodley, star of the Divergent films, also tweeted that she’s attending the rally, though she mistakenly claimed it begins at noon on Thursday, unless there’s some sort of pre-rally rally. In October, Woodley was arrested for protesting the Dakota Access Pipeline.

join me and @MarkRuffalo amongst many other beautiful speakers in #nyc on the 19th in Columbus circle @ noon time to bring out compassion — Shailene Woodley (@shailenewoodley) January 15, 2017

According to the Facebook event shared by Ruffalo, “A diverse group of organizations will come together on the evening before the Inauguration to make clear to President-elect Trump and Congress that New Yorkers will continue to work to make real progress on important issues such as healthcare, climate change, social justice and immigrant rights. New York City and cities across the country will work in solidarity with people fighting to advance the causes of racial, social, environmental and economic justice.”

Join us in NYC on night before Trump’s Inauguration! Thurs 1/19 6pm at Trump Int’l Hotel. Pls RSVP & share widely! https://t.co/bqAqxMBE0R — Mark Ruffalo (@MarkRuffalo) January 16, 2017

In related news, Baldwin eviscerated Trump with a hilarious portrayal of the President-elect on SNL Saturday. The cold open sketch parodied Trump’s press conference where he refuted the “Watersportsgate” document shared by BuzzFeed last week claiming Russia is blackmailing him with a compromising video featuring Trump and prostitutes involved in some very distasteful sexual acts involving “golden showers.” The document, so far, appears to be fully unsubstantiated and no evidence has been put forth to prove its veracity.

Trump, on cue, lashed back at NBC and SNL with a tweet.

.@NBCNews is bad but Saturday Night Live is the worst of NBC. Not funny, cast is terrible, always a complete hit job. Really bad television! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 15, 2017

Despite what he says, the sketch is pretty great.