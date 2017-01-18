Hamptons Surf Report: Wednesday, January 18, 2017

by Lutha Leahy-Miller

The Lutha Report for Hamptons Surf:

Thigh to waist to stomach high, SSE swell with glassy conditions! Go have fun before it’s gone…

Wind Forecast:

N/NW winds at 10–20 KT.

Water Temp: 44°–47°

Wear a hooded–5, 7mil boots, and 5mil gloves or lobster-claws.

Montauk Point (Ocean) Tides:

LOW: 5:20 a.m. • HIGH: 11:41 a.m. • LOW: 5:30 p.m.

Next Chance For Surf:

E-NE winds and maybe some waves Thursday morning, N-NE flatness Friday, W-SW wind-slop Saturday, NE winds Sunday…

Happy surfing!

Artist and surfer Lutha Leahy-Miller has more than 20 years of experience riding Hamptons waves. He was formerly rated No. 3 in the Eastern Surfing Association for New York State and all of the Northeastern United States. To see Lutha’s art or to book a surf lesson, visit lutha.net.