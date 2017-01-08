Hamptons Week Ahead January 8–13: Village People, Paint Night and More

by Calendar Team

Find something fun to do this week in the Hamptons. This week: paint night, open mic and the Village People!

Sunday, January 8

FIRE DEPARTMENT FUNDRAISER AT PAGE AT 63 MAIN

5 p.m. A “thank-you” fundraiser honoring the Sag Harbor Fire Department in the wake of the Sag Harbor cinema fire. Cash bar and requested donation. 63 Main Street, Sag Harbor. 631-725-1810

Monday, January 9

MONDAY NIGHT PAINT AT TOWNLINE BBQ

6:30 p.m. Hosted by Townline and Salty Canvas. Step-by-step instructions, painting materials provided. Townline BBQ, 3593 Townline Road, Sagaponack. saltycanvashamptons.com

Tuesday, January 10

OPEN MIC NIGHT AT NORTH SEA TAVERN

8 p.m. Hosted by Paul Fried. North Sea Tavern & Raw Bar, 1271 North Sea Road, Southampton. 631-353-3322

Wednesday, January 11

EAST END OPRY AT ZIGMUND’S BAR

7 p.m. Live music at Zigmund’s Bar, 203, Bridgehampton-Sag Harbor Turnpike, Bridgehampton. 631-919-5340

Thursday, January 12

THE JAM SESSION AT BAY BURGER

7 p.m. Live jazz, recorded live for WPPB 88.3FM. Bay Burger, 1749 Sag Harbor Turnpike, Sag Harbor. 631-899-3915 thejamsession.org

Friday, January 13

THE VILLAGE PEOPLE AT SUFFOLK THEATER

8 p.m. The beloved music group performs. Suffolk Theater, 118 East Main Street, Riverhead. 631-727-4343 suffolktheater.com