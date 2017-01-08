Hamptons Week Ahead January 8–13: Village People, Paint Night and More

The music for the WPPB 88.3 Night of Jazz was presented by the Jam Session Special Edition, the group that brings jazz weekly, to Bay Burger, in Sag Harbor, most Thursday evenings.
January 8, 2017 by Calendar Team

Find something fun to do this week in the Hamptons. This week: paint night, open mic and the Village People!

Sunday, January 8

FIRE DEPARTMENT FUNDRAISER AT PAGE AT 63 MAIN
5 p.m. A “thank-you” fundraiser honoring the Sag Harbor Fire Department in the wake of the Sag Harbor cinema fire. Cash bar and requested donation. 63 Main Street, Sag Harbor. 631-725-1810

Monday, January 9

MONDAY NIGHT PAINT AT TOWNLINE BBQ
6:30 p.m. Hosted by Townline and Salty Canvas. Step-by-step instructions, painting materials provided. Townline BBQ, 3593 Townline Road, Sagaponack. saltycanvashamptons.com

Tuesday, January 10

OPEN MIC NIGHT AT NORTH SEA TAVERN
8 p.m. Hosted by Paul Fried. North Sea Tavern & Raw Bar, 1271 North Sea Road, Southampton. 631-353-3322

Wednesday, January 11

EAST END OPRY AT ZIGMUND’S BAR
7 p.m. Live music at Zigmund’s Bar, 203, Bridgehampton-Sag Harbor Turnpike, Bridgehampton. 631-919-5340

Thursday, January 12

THE JAM SESSION AT BAY BURGER
7 p.m. Live jazz, recorded live for WPPB 88.3FM. Bay Burger, 1749 Sag Harbor Turnpike, Sag Harbor. 631-899-3915 thejamsession.org

Friday, January 13

THE VILLAGE PEOPLE AT SUFFOLK THEATER
8 p.m. The beloved music group performs. Suffolk Theater, 118 East Main Street, Riverhead. 631-727-4343 suffolktheater.com

