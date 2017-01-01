Scarlett Johansson Named Highest Grossing Actor of 2016

by SOTH Team

East Ender Scarlett Johansson is the top grossing actor of 2016, according to a report by Forbes. Thanks to her role as Natasha Romanoff (aka the Black Widow) in Captain America: Civil War, as well as movies like Hail, Caesar!, Johansson brought in a staggering $1.2 billion globally. Interestingly, Captain America costars Chris Evans (the titular hero) and Robert Downey Jr. (Iron Man) tied for second with $1.15 billion. To calculate the ranking, Forbes added up the 2016 global ticket sales of top actors’ films using data from Box Office Mojo. Animated films were not counted.

Earlier this year, Johansson was named the highest-grossing actress in Hollywood history, having grossed more than $3.3 billion over the course of her career. “It’s kind of disappointing…to be the only woman in this category,” Johansson told Extra TV at the time. Johansson has long been an advocate for equal pay among men and women, telling Cosmo, “I think every woman has [been underpaid]. But unless I’m addressing it as a larger problem, for me to talk about my own personal experience with it feels a little obnoxious. It’s part of a larger conversation about feminism in general.”

Johansson’s next big project is Ghost in the Shell, a live-action adaptation of the seminal Japanese anime of the same name. Watch a trailer below.