‘Summer House’ Continues to Daze and Confuse

by SOTH Team

Do you watch Summer House? It’s okay to admit it! We’re kind of addicted to this hot mess of a reality show. Some of the cast—including Carl Radke and Lauren Wirkus—spoke to AOL.com about the backlash they’ve received and the negative reaction the show seems to be getting.

Wirkus clarified that while the show did run into trouble filming in Montauk, they made the best of it. “No matter where you go, if you’re filming a reality TV show, there are going to be people that push back, but we had really great experiences at all of the venues we filmed at. We definitely filmed in Montauk—and there are definitely places that we didn’t film at in Montauk—but we enjoyed Montauk for a good part of the summer, and other parts of the Hamptons, as well,” Wirkus said.

Radke acknowledged that the show doesn’t always paint the cast in the best light, admitting, “We obviously did a lot of stuff. Maybe you had a few too many drinks or maybe you were a little aggressive, but I’ll take that over a lot of other things.”

Check out a juicy clip from Monday’s episode below. Watch Summer House on Monday nights at 10 p.m. on Bravo.