Charles Gwathmey Gem Listed for $5.9 Million

by Laura Euler

Want impeccable bragging rights for your new Hamptons home, along with a great location in the hot Amagansett Dunes? Then snap up this beauty, known as the Tolan Residence, by Charles Gwathmey. First, the details: listed by Arlene Reckson of Corcoran, the property is available for $5.995 million. That sounds like a lot for the area, but this property offers a lot, including a very generous one-acre plot, a tennis court, which the listing reminds us would be impossible to replicate today, and a southern exposure pool.

Built in 1970, the house sits next to the house Gwathmey built for his parents in 1965. It is stunning, with angular, complex forms. The triangular planes of the exterior intersect with one another, so the house appears almost two-dimensional. Inside is the soaring living room, drenched with light, and all the original built-ins designed by Gwathmey are retained. There are also handsome rounded curves, such as in the beautifully renovated walk-in master shower. In all there are four bedrooms and three baths, two of which are renovated, and there’s a den or fifth bedroom with its own outside access. There’s also a roof deck with an ocean view, perfect for entertaining.

We tend to think that the asking price is fairly reasonable. A comp might be 43 Sandpiper Lane Amagansett, listed by Corcoran for $6.5 million. While it’s closer to the ocean, it is a fairly dated contemporary about the same size with a little less land and no tennis. We know which property we’d pick.

See the listing here!