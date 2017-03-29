Behind the Hedges Digest: Oceanfront Beauty, Tiny Houses & More

by Behind The Hedges

Looking for a deep dive into Hamptons real estate? BehindtheHedges.com is the premier real estate and lifestyle destination on Long Island’s fabled East End, featuring in-depth insights and exclusive content tailored to the Hamptons. Here’s a sampling of what you’ll find on Behind the Hedges.



SPECTACULAR SOUTHAMPTON OCEANFRONT MANSION FOR $55 MILLION

This sprawling house was designed to make the most of the ocean, pond, and field views. The property was formerly owned by TV legend Roone Arledge, whose estate sold it in 2004 for $19 million to David Silfen, the former co-head of Goldman Sachs’s equities division, who himself passed away in 2015. The listing is an exclusive to Harald Grant at Sotheby’s. Read more at BehindtheHedges.com

HUGE STYLE IN A TINY HOUSE DESIGNED FOR THE HAMPTONS

Tiny houses have been huge news in the rest of the country for years now but have been nonstarters in the Hamptons. Chris Burch tried to bring tiny homes to our area a couple years ago with his Cocoon9 project but that didn’t take off. Now native East Enders Mark and Jessica Dunkirk, who have worked in design and construction industry in the Hamptons for many years, have started Tiny Home Builders to bring small, affordable homes to the area. Read more at BehindtheHedges.com