Behind the Hedges: Transparent Pool in Bridgehampton

by Behind the Hedges

Looking for a deep dive into Hamptons real estate? BehindtheHedges.com is the premier real estate and lifestyle destination on Long Island’s fabled East End, featuring in-depth insights and exclusive content tailored to the Hamptons. Here’s a sampling of what you’ll find on Behind the Hedges.



TRANSPARENT OCEANFRONT POOL (PLUS HOUSE) IN BRIDGEHAMPTON

People, we may have reached peak OTT in the Hamptons. And it’s in the form of a transparent swimming pool. (Load up on the Windex!) The rest of the house features lots of glass too, to make the space as light as possible and enable as many views of the ocean, sky, and landscape as possible. Read more at BehindtheHedges.com