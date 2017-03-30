Behind the Hedges: Transparent Pool in Bridgehampton

March 30, 2017 by Behind the Hedges

TRANSPARENT OCEANFRONT POOL (PLUS HOUSE) IN BRIDGEHAMPTON
People, we may have reached peak OTT in the Hamptons. And it’s in the form of a transparent swimming pool. (Load up on the Windex!) The rest of the house features lots of glass too, to make the space as light as possible and enable as many views of the ocean, sky, and landscape as possible. Read more at BehindtheHedges.com

