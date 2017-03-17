Gwyneth Paltrow Dating TV Producer Brad Falchuk

by SOTH Team

Conscious uncoupler and longtime East Ender Gwyneth Paltrow has gone public with her relationship to television producer Brad Falchuk. According to a report by Us Weekly, Paltrow “plans on marrying” Falchuk, who is known for writing/producing American Horror Story, Glee, Scream Queens and Nip/Tuck. A source tells Us Weekly that “they speak about marriage all the time and know it’ll happen.” The source also mentions that Paltrow’s ex, Coldplay frontman Chris Martin, “totally approves of Brad” and “thinks he’s a good guy.”

Paltrow and Falchuk met in 2010 on the set of Glee, where Paltrow played substitute teacher Holly Holiday. They have apparently been dating as far back as 2014, around the same time her marriage to Martin ended and Paltrow posted about “Conscious Uncoupling” on her blog, goop. Falchuk, whose marriage to Suzanne Bukinik ended in 2013, may have been instrumental in said uncoupling, if a report by the Daily Mail is to be believed.

Earlier this month, Paltrow posted a birthday message to Falchuk on Instagram. “Happy birthday, handsome,” it says. As for that potential marriage between the two entertainment powerhouses, Us Weekly’s source reports that ‘He’ll do it when the time is right. And when he does, of course she will say yes.’”

Check out Paltrow’s Instagram post below.