Hamptons Surf Report: Thursday, March 2, 2017

Photo: Olga Sinenko/123rf
March 2, 2017 by Lutha Leahy-Miller

The Lutha Report for Hamptons Surf
Chest to head high and overhead, SSE/S swell, with stiff onshores and choppy conditions…

Wind Forecast:
SSW winds 15-30 KT with gusts to 50 KT.

Water Temp: 42°–44°
Wear a hooded–6, or a hooded–5, 7mil boots, and some 5mil gloves or claws.

Montauk Point (Ocean) Tides:
HIGH: 10:12 a.m. • LOW: 4:01 p.m. • HIGH: 10:37 p.m.

Next Chance For Surf:
W-NW wind flatness Friday–Monday…

Happy surfing!

Artist and surfer Lutha Leahy-Miller has more than 20 years of experience riding Hamptons waves. He was formerly rated No. 3 in the Eastern Surfing Association for New York State and all of the Northeastern United States. To see Lutha’s art or to book a surf lesson, visit lutha.net.

Related Articles

surfer girlsHamptons Surf Report: Thursday, January 7, 2017 Female surfer sunsetHamptons Surf Report: Friday, January 13, 2017 surfersHamptons Surf Report: Monday, January 23, 2017 "T&T Carve" surf art by Lutha Leahy-MillerHamptons Surf Report: Wednesday, March 1, 2017

BACK TO Surf Report

 
logo
You must be logged in to vote.
logo
Skip to toolbar