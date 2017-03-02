Hamptons Surf Report: Thursday, March 2, 2017

by Lutha Leahy-Miller

The Lutha Report for Hamptons Surf

Chest to head high and overhead, SSE/S swell, with stiff onshores and choppy conditions…

Wind Forecast:

SSW winds 15-30 KT with gusts to 50 KT.

Water Temp: 42°–44°

Wear a hooded–6, or a hooded–5, 7mil boots, and some 5mil gloves or claws.

Montauk Point (Ocean) Tides:

HIGH: 10:12 a.m. • LOW: 4:01 p.m. • HIGH: 10:37 p.m.

Next Chance For Surf:

W-NW wind flatness Friday–Monday…

Happy surfing!

Artist and surfer Lutha Leahy-Miller has more than 20 years of experience riding Hamptons waves. He was formerly rated No. 3 in the Eastern Surfing Association for New York State and all of the Northeastern United States. To see Lutha’s art or to book a surf lesson, visit lutha.net.