Jill Zarin Can’t Wait for ‘RHONY’ Cameo

by Lee Meyer

Jill Zarin is excited to be making a cameo on The Real Housewives of New York City this upcoming season. She posted on Instagram, “The secret is out! I do pop in this season for a cameo on Real Housewives of New York! It was a thrill to film again and reminded me of how much fun we had back in the day. Thank you for all your love and support. Bobby and I had a great time even if only for a moment.”

We’re excited too! The “OG” (that’s fan-speak for original) Housewives diva left the show after its fourth season. Cast members Bethenny Frankel, Ramona Singer and Luann D’Agostino (formerly de Lesseps) have all been with the series since the beginning, so it will be interesting to see how she connects with the group…especially Frankel, who she had a massive feud with in Season 3.

The Real Housewives of New York City returns for Season 9 on April 5 at 9 p.m. on Bravo and stars Frankel, Singer, D’Agostino, Sonja Morgan, Dorinda Medley, Carole Radziwill and newcomer Tinsley Mortimer.