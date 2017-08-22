Hampton Classic 2017 Food & Dining Guide

by Food & Dining

The 2017 Hampton Classic kicks off this Sunday, August 27 and runs through September 3. One of the largest outdoor horse shows in the United States, we imagine horse lovers everywhere will be spending a lot of time in the Hamptons in the next week. While the East End is filled with great places to eat, you won’t have to leave the Classic to find good cuisine. Check out the official food vendor list below!

Main Food Court

Boa Thai Asian Fusion: Thai, Asian specialties (boathai.com)

G&L Gyro Corp: Greek specialties and standard fair food, assorted beverages

Harry’s Fresh Squeezed Juices: lemonade, limeade, orange juice served fizzy or flat

JARS by dani: mason jar desserts (jarsbydani.com)

La Crepe c’est si Bon: sweet and savory crepes, handmade French macarons, assorted drinks (lacrepe115.com)

Magdalena’s Mexican Food: Mexican fare

Robbins Wolfe Eventeurs: bar offering beer and wine (robbinswolfe.com)

Saaz Indian Cuisine: Indian specialties (saazindian.com)

Main Entryway

Hampton Coffee Company: hot and iced blended coffee and espresso drinks, yogurt, fruit, fresh bakery and desserts and smoothies (hamptoncoffeecompany.com)

Noah’s on the Road: seafood items (chefnoahs.com)

Mr. Softee: classic soft serve ice cream, bars and shakes

Between Hunter Rings II & III

Eat Me, Drink Me: burgers, sandwiches, tacos and sides (eatmedrinkmetruck.com)

Mr. Softee: classic soft serve ice cream, bars and shakes

Wild Bill’s Soda: stainless steel souvenir mugs, seven flavors of traditional fountain soda including root beer, birch beer, cherry, vanilla cream, orange and sarsaparilla; unlimited daily refills (wildbillssoda.com)

Stable Row

Anonymous Coffee: coffee and frozen drinks

Nice Buns: beef, chicken, tuna and Portobello mushroom sliders, parmesan truffle fries, hot dogs, pasta salad

Pizza Luca: brick oven pizza (pizzaluca.com)

Groom’s Kitchen

Magdalena’s Mexican Food: Mexican fare

Rolling Smoke Grill: southern-style BBQ, hickory smoked pulled pork and chicken, smoked brisket, chili and honey cornbread, smoked sausage and daily specials

VIP Concession

Robbins Wolfe Eventeurs: sandwiches, salads and pizza (robbinswolfe.com)

For more information on the Hampton Classic, visit hamptonclassic.com.