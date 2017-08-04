Hamptons Surf Report: Friday, August 4, 2017

by Lutha Leahy-Miller

The Lutha Report for Hamptons Surf:

Yet another day of ankle to shin to knee-high, onshore worthlessness…

Wind Forecast:

S winds 5–15 Mph.

Water Temp: 68°–72°

Wear a short-sleeve full, a springie, or a wetsuit top and boardies.

Montauk Point (Ocean) Tides:

HIGH: 5:55 a.m. • LOW: 11:37 a.m. • HIGH: 6:06 p.m.

Next Chance For Surf:

Onshore wind-swell/storm-surf Saturday, waves early a.m. Sunday but with W winds, onshore wind-swell Monday, NW flatness Tuesday…

Happy surfing!

Artist and surfer Lutha Leahy-Miller has more than 20 years of experience riding Hamptons waves. He was formerly rated No. 3 in the Eastern Surfing Association for New York State and all of the Northeastern United States. To see Lutha’s art or to book a surf lesson, visit lutha.net.