Hamptons Surf Report: Thursday, August 3, 2017

August 3, 2017 by Lutha Leahy-Miller

The Lutha Report for Hamptons Surf:
Ankle to shin to knee high, onshore mush, yet again…

Wind Forecast:
S winds 5–15 Mph.

Water Temp: 68°–71°
Wear a short-sleeve full, a springie, or a wetsuit top and boardies.

Montauk Point (Ocean) Tides:
HIGH: 5:11 a.m. • LOW: 12:52 p.m. • HIGH: 5:26 p.m.

Next Chance For Surf:
Onshore mush Friday, storm-surf late-day Saturday, maybe some hot little waves with NW winds early a.m. Sunday, onshore mush Sunday p.m., onshore slop Monday…

Happy surfing!

Artist and surfer Lutha Leahy-Miller has more than 20 years of experience riding Hamptons waves. He was formerly rated No. 3 in the Eastern Surfing Association for New York State and all of the Northeastern United States. To see Lutha’s art or to book a surf lesson, visit lutha.net.

