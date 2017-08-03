Hamptons Surf Report: Thursday, August 3, 2017

The Lutha Report for Hamptons Surf:
Ankle to shin to knee high, onshore mush, yet again…
Wind Forecast:
S winds 5–15 Mph.
Water Temp: 68°–71°
Wear a short-sleeve full, a springie, or a wetsuit top and boardies.
Montauk Point (Ocean) Tides:
HIGH: 5:11 a.m. • LOW: 12:52 p.m. • HIGH: 5:26 p.m.
Next Chance For Surf:
Onshore mush Friday, storm-surf late-day Saturday, maybe some hot little waves with NW winds early a.m. Sunday, onshore mush Sunday p.m., onshore slop Monday…
Happy surfing!
Artist and surfer Lutha Leahy-Miller has more than 20 years of experience riding Hamptons waves. He was formerly rated No. 3 in the Eastern Surfing Association for New York State and all of the Northeastern United States. To see Lutha’s art or to book a surf lesson, visit lutha.net.