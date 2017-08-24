Nicky Rothschild Hosts GOOD+ Shopping Benefit at Alice + Olivia Tonight

by SOTH Team

Southampton resident Nicky Hilton Rothschild is hosting another local shopping event for charity tonight (Thursday, August 24) from 5–7 p.m.—this time at Alice + Olivia in East Hampton. Rothschild will be on hand with Alice + Olivia CEO and Creative Director Stacey Bendet, and actress and attorney Marina Bejarano as shoppers buy designer clothes and shoes in support of Jessica Seinfeld‘s GOOD+ Foundation.

For the duration of the event, 20% of all sales will go to GOOD+, which seeks to break the cycle of family poverty through donated goods and transformational services. The Foundation partners with a national network of other reputable programs and accepts donations of goods, money and/or time to help underprivileged families with much-needed items for their children. One in every five children live at or below the poverty line, according to GOOD+.

This is Rothschild’s second time hosting such an event in the Hamptons this month. Just two weeks ago, on Saturday, August 12, she joined Roller Rabbit designer and founder Roberta Freymann at her East Hampton store to benefit New York City’s no-kill Animal Haven shelter.

Hilton recently announced that she and husband, James Rothschild, are expecting their second child together. Their first child, Lily turned 1 in July.

Alice + Olivia is located at 79 Main Street in East Hampton. RSVP to events@aliceandolivia.com.

Learn more about the GOOD+ Foundation at goodplusfoundation.org, or watch the video, narrated by Jerry Seinfeld, below.