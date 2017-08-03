Shop ‘Til You Drop: Bridge Lane Canned Wine, Teva Sandals and More

by Shopping & Style

Does anything sum up summer on the East End better than sipping rosé on your beach? North Fork winery Lieb Cellars has introduced canned wine under their more casual Bridge Lane label. Canned wine is quick and easy—and there’s no worrying about glass bottles or about carrying cups. This past week, Lieb canned a limited amount of dry rosé. They’ll make it available to their Bridge Lane Wine Club members before releasing it in their tasting room. The small “test batch” will allow them to work through any kinks before executing a full rollout of all five Bridge Lane wines early next year. The canned wine will retail in their tasting room for $9 for 375ml, sold as singles or in 4-packs. The Bridge Lane Wine Tasting Room is at 35 Cox Neck Road in Mattituck. 631-734-1100, liebcellars.com

Teva is rocking a platform sandal these days—yes, please. Perhaps a black candy stripe would kick–start your low-key Hamptons weekend. Comfy and sturdy, like the very best things in life. teva.com

Does your Hamptonite skin need some plumping and glowing action? NeoCell’s new Ceramides Skin Hydrator is clinically proven to improve the appearance of your skin and help maintain suppleness, hydration and elasticity. Each capsule contains powerful ingredients such as hyaluronic acid, pine bark, astaxanthin, lutein and coconut water, which add an intense boost of hydration to your skin, making you look all the more radiant. With three capsules daily, you’ll begin to notice a difference in just 15 days. NeoCell Ceramides Skin Hydrator 60-day supply is available for $17.99 at Whole Foods Market, GNC, Vitamin Shoppe, Walgreens, CVS and and other retailers worldwide. It’s non-GMO and gluten-free. neocell.com

On Saturday, August 12 from 3 p.m.–6 p.m., the Nili Lotan store, at 38 Main Street in East Hampton, will launch eight exclusive, limited–edition colors of their iconic silk cami dress. Attendees will have the first opportunity to shop these limited edition colors in the classic cami dress silhouette, which has been worn by celebrities including Rihanna, Gigi Hadid, Kendall Jenner, Kim Kardashian, Heidi Klum and Jennifer Lawrence, among others. Champagne will be served…631-329-8338, nililotan.com

Make your face more kissable with SeabuckWonders’ Sea Buckthorn Exfoliating Cleanser. Exfoliation boosts blood circulation for a fresh complexion, and this cleanser is unlike any other exfoliating wash. The inherent benefits of sea buckthorn include being a natural, plant-based source of Omegas 3, 6 and 9; delivering cellular moisture and anti-aging properties; and providing anti-inflammatory benefits. Did we mention it was recently named a finalist in the 7th Eco-Excellence Awards, which recognize excellence in social and environmental sustainability for products, services, companies and websites.

Pop-Up alert! Madeline Weinrib’s Pop-Up at lazypoint in Amagansett is open through Sunday, August 13. Prices at the store range from $12 for accessories, including Madeline’s Orange Blossom Soap, up to $4,000 for one-of-a-kind finds like the Casa Chiqui Baskets, plus all price points in between. Shop for pillows, tea towels, a vintage teapot, toiletry bags, necklaces, tunics and more!

NEW KIDS ON THE BLOCK

The new Mary Godfrey Custom Framing and Photography, located at 89 Jobs Lane in Southampton, is a one-stop shop that takes care of all of your framing, photography and printing needs. Grab a beautiful stock frame, order a custom frame, get a passport photo, book a photo session—they can even print photos from your cell phone or negatives/slides. With more than 18 years of experience at the Morris Studio, Godfrey is attentive and creative with every order. Pop in or call 631-353-3993. marygodfreyphotography.com

BY TERRY is in the Hamptons for the first time this summer at the Pop Up Collective at 42a Jobs Lane in Southampton. BY TERRY products will be available at the boutique. The brand will be hosting exclusive master classes with celebrity makeup artist, and BY TERRY lead trainer, Eric Baez. The next class will be the Trendsetter Workshop, on Saturday, August 5 at 5 p.m. Learn how to find your perfect glow and master the latest beauty trends while getting to know Terry de Gunzburg’s latest products. byterry.com