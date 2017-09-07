Behind the Hedges: CNBC’s Carl Quintanilla Buys in the Hamptons

by Behind the Hedges

Emmy-winning anchor Carl Quintanilla (of CNBC fame), along with wife Judy Chung, have purchased a Barn & Vine “Manor” home in Bridgehampton. The home, which is brand-new, has 4200 square feet of living space, seven bedrooms and 6.5 bathrooms. Barn & Vine homes offer concierge services, airport pickups and restaurant reservation services. We think they’re going to like living in the Hamptons! Read more at BehindtheHedges.com