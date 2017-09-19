Bernard ‘Buzz’ Deschamps to Be Honored at Peconic Hockey Foundation Legends Invitational

by SOTH Team

The Peconic Hockey Foundation (PHF) will award Bernard “Buzz” Deschamps with the 2017 Lifetime Achievement Award at their annual Legends Invitational Golf Outing on Monday, October 2 at the Sebonack Golf Club. The outing gives participants the ability to golf with NHL, NFL, NBA, MLB and entertainment stars. The event will begin 12:30 pm with a Shot Gun start and finish with a cocktail party and silent and live auctions at 5 p.m.

The Peconic Hockey Foundation Lifetime Achievement Award is given to an individual who has made a significant contribution to Long Island hockey. “Buzz Deschamps has devoted the greater part of his life with growing the game of hockey on Long Island, he is a pioneer to the game and is a true mentor to all of us,” said Troy Albert, President, Peconic Hockey Foundation. “He is a multiple Hall-of-Famer and a believer in helping young hockey players realize their true potential.” Last year’s recipient was Barbara Williams, a recent inductee into the Suffolk County Sports Hall of Fame.

Deschamps, who was drafted by the New York Rangers in 1955, is best known for holding the single season scoring record of 59 goals for the old Long Island Ducks minor league team. He was a professional NHL scout and a coach for many local hockey clubs, including St. John’s University and Stony Brook University. In 2016, Deschamps started a foundation called “Trudy’s Kids” in honor of his late wife to help kids who need assistance in paying for registration fees, equipment and travel expenses.

The Peconic Hockey Foundation’s initiative is to foster the growth of hockey through scholarships, training and other community centered programs. The PHF’s aim is to grow the game by encouraging families’ participation in floorball and ice hockey.

For more information on the Peconic Hockey Foundation and Legends Invitational Golf Outing, visit peconichockey.org/golfouting.